Charles City County, VA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Charles City, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights) by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Charles City; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; New Kent; Powhatan; Western Chesterfield; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western Louisa FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Virginia and east central Virginia, including the following areas, in central Virginia, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland, Powhatan, Western Chesterfield, Western Hanover, Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond) and Western Louisa. In east central Virginia, Charles City and New Kent. * Through Wednesday evening. * The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Fred are forecast to track to the west of the forecast area on Wednesday. This will result in multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms from now through Wednesday evening. 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall in a short time in the heavier downpours. Given the very wet antecedent conditions, this amount of rain could result in flash flooding, especially in urban and suburban areas.

alerts.weather.gov

