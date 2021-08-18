Flood Warning issued for Irion, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 19:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TXC235-451-181330- /O.EXT.KSJT.FL.W.0010.000000T0000Z-210819T0037Z/ /TKST2.2.ER.210818T0329Z.210818T0600Z.210818T1237Z.NO/ 826 PM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Middle Concho River Above Tankersley. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 11.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 22.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur. Water will cross Ranch Road 853. Secondary roads and low water crossings will be flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.6 feet on 10/02/1959. Target Area: Irion; Tom Green The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Middle Concho River Above Tankersley affecting Irion and Tom Green Counties. For the Middle Concho River...including Tankersley...Moderate flooding is forecast.