Louisiana State

Hostage Situation in Louisiana Ends with Suspect Shot and in Custody, Victim Safe

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 8 days ago
Hostage Situation in Louisiana Ends with Suspect Shot and in Custody, Victim Safe. Louisiana State Police assisted in a hostage situation that resulted in the suspect being shot and arrested and charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault. From the Louisiana State Police – On...

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

