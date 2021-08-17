Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
CBS Chicago

Hostess Recalls Soft White Hamburger, Hot Dog Buns Due To Listeria, Salmonella Concerns

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgMfg_0bUiGY0w00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Before you toss a few hot dogs or burgers on the grill, check the pantry to see what kind of buns you have.

Hostess is recalling its “Soft White Hamburger Buns” and “Soft White Hot Dog Buns.” The Food and Drug Administration said they could be contaminated with listeria and salmonella.

Hostess said there are no reports of illnesses, but the food could be tainted.

If you have the items, you are advised to return them or toss them out.

The complete list of affected products with dates and codes can be found here.

Comments / 0

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft White#Salmonella#Hamburger#Hot Dog#Listeria#Food Drink#Public Health#Cbs
Related
Posted by
1440 WROK

Burger, Hot Dog Buns Sold In Rockford Area Are Being Recalled

Normally, when you hear about a food product being recalled, it's because of a singular issue like Salmonella, Listeria, E. Coli, etc. Like I said, "normally." But, not always. In the case of Hostess Brands, their hamburger and hot dog buns that are being recalled may have been contaminated with...
Posted by
SlashGear

Hot dog and hamburger buns recalled: Check the list before your next cookout

As summer nears its end in the US, many people are heading outdoors to get some last-minute grilling in — and if you’re one of them, be sure to check out this new recall alert from the FDA involving hamburger and hot dog buns. According to the advisory, these buns may be contaminated with two risky pathogens: Listeria and Salmonella.
Food SafetyNarcity

This Salad Kit Is Being Recalled Across Ontario Due To Listeria Concerns

A sesame chopped salad kit recall was just issued citing possible Listeria contamination. On Tuesday, August 24, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced that Curation Foods is recalling all Eat Smart brand Asian Sesame Chopped Salad Kits from grocery stores and marketplaces. According to the agency, salad kits with an...
fox29.com

Nationwide frozen shrimp recall expands due to salmonella concerns

A major recall of frozen shrimp — sold to grocers such as Whole Foods, Meijer and Food Lion – has been expanded following multiple reports of "salmonella-related illness," according to federal health officials. Avanti Frozen Foods voluntarily expanded its recall, originally issued in late June, to include "various sizes of...
KRMS Radio

Two Major Recalls Underway – Shrimp & Hot Dog Buns

Two major recalls are now underway for food you may have in your kitchen. The first involves a massive recall of numerous brands of frozen shrimp, due to a salmonella outbreak. The second involves hot dog and hamburger buns made by Hostess Brands. Officials say it’s best to throw it...
Bay News 9

Hostess issues limited recall for burger, hot dog buns

Hostess Brands is issuing a voluntary recall for certain hamburger and hot dog buns due to possible contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday. Hostess was alerted that a number of buns produced by its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes and salmonella.
Posted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Coffee Creamer on Shelves, Says Dietitian

Your favorite coffee creamer is a little touch of comfort that also makes mornings a little more bearable—and it's just a drop, right? If you've secretly been wondering whether your favorite coffee creamer is actually as harmless as you hope, a dietitian has analyzed the nutrition facts of over a dozen brands to help you determine. Now, she reveals a few of the most noteworthy, including the one well-known creamer that you might need a wakeup call about… along with suggestions for some healthier, while also appealing, selections (plus, a little good news for every creamer fan).
Real Simple

6 Hacks for Cooking the Crispiest, Tastiest Frozen Pizza

Whether you're tired from a long day at work or simply want to comfort yourself with your favorite food, a crunchy, gooey, warm slice of pizza always hits the spot. Though a wood-fired, freshly baked pizza pie might not be readily available all the time, a few frozen pizzas stashed in your freezer can undoubtedly save the day.
Posted by
Mashed

Panera Bread Just Announced A Merger With These 2 Popular Chains

If you're looking for a tasty but nutritious meal on the go, you can't go wrong with. . Founded in 1980, according to the company website, this beloved bakery-café chain has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire and is now one of the top-10 quick-service and fast-casual dining options in America, a list where fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway have commonly reigned (via QSR).
California StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

California Pizza

Yield: 6 servings (2 pizzas) 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon (150 grams) 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon and 2 teaspoons (150 grams) all-purpose flour. 1 large red pepper, or roasted red pepper from a jar. 1 tablespoon butter. 1 large onion, sliced thin. 1 large fennel bulb, sliced thin. 1...
hypebeast.com

KFC Japan Releases Recipes for Fried Chicken Ramen

KFC Japan has released a series of “KFC arrangements” themed around its original chicken recipe for home chefs — all inspired by Japanese cuisine. From spicy chicken fried rice to Spanish garlic chicken, the recipes call for different combos with the classic KFC fried chicken. Known to infuse local elements into their menu, the fast-food chain also offers instructions to create okonomiyaki (a Japanese savory pancake) and sweet and sour chicken. Chicken ramen is also on the list with the creation of chicken soup from scratch – simply by boiling the bones from fried chicken with water, kombu, green onion, and ginger for 30 minutes.
Posted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Posted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
myrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Narcity

McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Limited Edition Coca-Cola Glasses At ​​These Stores

You can now collect a free Coca-Cola collectable glass when you purchase an Extra Value Meal from McDonald's at participating Walmart stores across Canada. Depending on availability, the glasses come in a range of colours including purple, green and blue. However, there are some restrictions as breakfast Extra Value Meals,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy