Yellen: Why Biden’s Spending Plan Is ‘Fiscally Responsible’
As lawmakers in Congress battle over the fate of President Joe Biden’s ambitious domestic agenda, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday offers a vigorous defense of his plan to spend roughly $4 trillion over a period a of years on a wide variety of social and environmental programs.In an op-ed published by Yahoo Finance, Yellen argues that for decades the U.S. has underinvested in basic social goods, ranging from child care to education to infrastructure, and this neglect has produced “worrying trends” such as declining labor force participation. Biden’s plan, she says would begin to reverse those trends.www.thefiscaltimes.com
