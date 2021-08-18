Yellen: Why Biden’s Spending Plan Is ‘Fiscally Responsible’

As the current quagmire in Afghanistan progresses, it becomes clearer each day the situation was grossly mishandled. There were claims by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley that no one could have predicted what happened. This was, in turn, questioned as reports emerged of a memo in the State Department predicting exactly what happened. As president, Joe Biden has received much of the criticism for the debacle. However, such criticism is a “low-hanging fruit argument.” The real blame lies with Biden supporters and voters. They were the people that voted him into office.