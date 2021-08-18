Cancel
Seahawks make Jamal Adams highest-paid safety

By Reuters
 8 days ago
Dec 13, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) reacts following the a missed field goal attempt by the New York Jets during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2021-08-18 01:46:48 GMT+00:00 - The Seattle Seahawks signed Jamal Adams to a four-year contract extension that his agents told ESPN has a maximum value of $72 million, making the 25-year-old the NFL's highest-paid safety.

Adams, acquired from the New York Jets before last season, had been in negotiations with the team since the end of the 2020 season and wanted to be the top-paid player at his position.

Despite reports the two sides were further apart in talks as recently as Sunday night, a pact was struck on Tuesday.

"This is a block off my shoulders," Adams said. "Just so excited to be a part of such a unique organization. Always been a fan, still a fan. But it just makes it that much better that I'm a part of the family now. So I'm ready to go win some championships."

Adams had reported to Seattle's training camp on schedule but did not participate in any practices until Tuesday.

"Let me say this: Jamal was great throughout the whole process," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "He communicated well with us, he was very good with everybody in the building, he was here, he attended meetings and all that stuff. It just made it -- (he) respected our program as we went through the process, as we respected his representation."

After the Seahawks sent the Jets a package that included first-round draft picks in 2021 and 2022 and a third-rounder in 2021, Carroll said the "plan the whole time" was to lock Adams in long-term.

"He's a young man that's just getting started," Carroll said. "He loves being here. He's a big factor on your team play-wise, but also spirit-wise with the leadership that he brings and the toughness that he brings and the juice that he brings."

Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos had the highest annual average value on his contract at $15.25 million before the Adams deal, which includes $38 million guaranteed, per reports.

Simmons signed a four-year, $61 million contract with the Broncos after playing last season on the franchise tag. Simmons received $35 million in guarantees in the contract.

Adams was the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and his unique skill set was a perfect fit with the Seahawks, who used him in blitz packages and at linebacker as often as he lined up at safety.

Adams had 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble and 83 tackles in 2020 but played in a career-low 12 games.

--Field Level Media

