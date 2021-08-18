Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Clemson issues temporary mask mandate on campus

Posted by 
News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGG6S_0bUhftBB00

Clemson University will require masks at all campus buildings but only for a limited time.

The school announced Tuesday night they'd implement a mask mandate in all buildings statewide, including classrooms, offices, labs, dorms, and dinging hall except while eating or in private spaces.

The order is only in effect for three weeks, however. The school said that's when their public health team's models predicted the greatest risk of catching the illness. Those models show masks would significantly help stop the spread.

The school said it made the move after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled there's no state law stopping colleges from imposing a mandate. It had earlier been believed a budget proviso--which is a spending rule in the budget--prohibited a mask mandate. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson told USC as much in a letter when that school attempted to pass a mandate.

But a professor at the University of South Carolina challenged that thinking, and argued his case to the Supreme Court. Justices sided with the professor, saying the wording of the proviso only prevented discrimination over vaccine status, not mandates campuswide.

Shortly after the ruling became public, USC reinstituted the mask mandate they'd dropped after getting the letter for Wilson.

Currently the state is in the middle of a rapid surge in cases caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The state has seen an increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Education
Clemson, SC
Health
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
U.S. Politicswyomingpublicmedia.org

The ACLU Sues Over South Carolina's Ban On School Mask Mandates

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging South Carolina's ban on requiring masks in schools. The ACLU represents a number of disability rights groups and parents who say that the state's ban not only hinders schools from adhering to federal disability rights law but also "illegally forces parents of children with underlying conditions to choose between their child's education and their child's health and safety."
Oxford, MShottytoddy.com

Temporary Mask Mandate Back for Oxford; Baptist Declares Internal Disaster

The Oxford Board of Aldermen narrowly passed a mask mandate with a 4 to 3 vote to try to help reduce the stress on Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi. “Our hospital system, quite honestly, is failing,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill. During a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon, Tannehill reported that Baptist...
Franklin, TNfox17.com

Franklin Special School District votes to implement temporary mask mandate

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Franklin Special School District will be implementing a temporary mask mandate effective next week as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Middle Tennessee. The district held a special meeting Friday afternoon with public comment where parents and teachers addressed board members. School board members voted...
Clemson, SCFOX Carolina

City of Clemson passes a mask mandate during a special meeting on Friday

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Clemson City Council announces that they are implementing an emergency mask mandate following a surge of COVID-19. The mandate will apply to all essential businesses. These businesses include:. Pharmacies. All medical and dental facilities. This includes but is not limited to; locations providing urgent care,...
Columbia, SCUS News and World Report

Court: U of S Carolina Allowed to Mandate Masks on Campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a mask mandate instituted by the University of South Carolina last month does not violate a state budget proviso banning discriminatory face covering requirements. University officials withdrew the mask rule earlier this month after state Attorney General Alan...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Clemson professor plan walkout over no mask mandate

Some Clemson University professors are planning to walk out of their classrooms Wednesday to protest the school administration's decision to not require masks in classrooms. Faculty walk out over just about everything. Tomuch tartar sauce on their fish stick, not enough tartar sauce.... the grass is too loud, there are moneys in the air-vents.... our Board of Trustees is a corrupt brainless group bowing to the sycophants the governors likes and so it goes. Maybe the last one will strike home.
Clemson, SCRock Hill Herald

After SC Supreme Court decision, Clemson now will require masks on campus

Clemson University students will be required to wear masks inside all state-owned buildings on campus. The university administration changed its mask requirements after the S.C. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the University of South Carolina could mandate mask wearing, despite a proviso from the General Assembly that such mandates were not allowed.
Aiken, SCWRDW-TV

Students react to USC Aiken campus mask mandate

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just a day before the start of the fall semester USC Aiken is making the decision to require masks on campus. It comes right after a ruling made Tuesday by the South Carolina State Supreme Court allowing the University of South Carolina in Columbia to require them.
Missouri Statekbsi23.com

Southeast Missouri State University institutes temporary mask mandate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Southeast Missouri State University is instituting a temporary face covering requirement indoors in all university buildings regardless of vaccination status effective Tuesday, Aug. 17. This guideline will be reevaluated by Sept. 16. There are some exceptions to the face covering requirement including, but not limited...
Collegeswfxb.com

CCU Board of Trustees Vote in Favor of Mask Mandate on Campus

The Coastal Carolina University board of trustees held an emergency meeting yesterday and voted 13 to 1 in favor of a mask mandate that’s effective today. The decision came after an announcement from the South Carolina Supreme Court made yesterday that permits higher education institutes to require a universal mask mandate. It requires all people no matter their vaccination status to wear face coverings at all places on campus except for private offices, assigned residential rooms, suites, and apartments. The University of South Carolina, Clemson and Francis Marion have all issued their own mandates.
Saint Joseph, MOPosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri Western issues mask mandate

Missouri Western State University will require masks be worn indoors when classes begin on Monday. Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy outlined the policy in an e-mail to staff and students late Monday afternoon. Missouri Western will require face coverings be worn in all public indoor spaces on the St. Joseph campus regardless of vaccination status, including classrooms and meeting rooms. Masks are not required when eating, drinking, or exercising. Masks will not be required when working alone in a private workspace. Masks are not required outdoors.
Marietta, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Marietta school Supt. Rivera announces temporary mask mandate

Superintendent Grant Rivera of Marietta City Schools posted the following announcement of what he describes as a temporary mask mandate:. Thank you in advance for your attention to the details in this email regarding masks and quarantines, as it applies to all MCS students and staff. As noted in my...
CollegesWDTV

Alderson Broaddus University is the latest school to add a temporary mask mandate.

PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus University is the latest school to update it’s covid-19 protocols. In a Facebook post Thursday the school said “effective immediately and continuing until at least September 10th all members of the campus community (vaccinated and non-vaccinated) are required to wear masks or face coverings while indoors”.
Ohio Statewksu.org

Ohio State Requiring Students, Faculty, Staff to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Ohio State University is requiring all students and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first public university in the state to do so after the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's shot. OSU President Kristina Johnson made the decision through advice from a team of...
Nashville, TNnewstalk987.com

University of Tennessee System Expanding Campus Mask Mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The University of Tennessee has announced that it will extend its mask mandate to all indoor public spaces due to the ongoing spike in coronavirus cases and increasing hospitalizations. UT had been under a temporary mask mandate that only applied to classrooms, laboratories and indoor academic...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Panhandle Post

Supreme Court justice refused to block college vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Barrett’s action came in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marked the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate. Some corporations, states and cities have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors, and others are considering doing so.
Greenfield, OHsciotovalleyguardian.com

Greenfield schools issue mask mandate

GREENFIELD, Ohio — Students and staff at Greenfield schools will now have to mask up. In a “one-call” message, Supertendient Quincy Gray laid out the district’s concerns as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state. Gray said, “After being in school just three days, we have experienced 17 positive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy