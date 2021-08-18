LIST: National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm alerts for East Texas counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Houston County until 4:15 p.m.

For your protection, the NWS says to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Large hail, damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch vs. Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Be Prepared! Severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. Stay informed and be ready to act if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Take Action! Severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar. Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property. Take shelter in a substantial building. Get out of mobile homes that can blow over in high winds. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a large hail or damaging wind identified by an NWS forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter/law enforcement who is watching the storm.

