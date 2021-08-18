Cancel
High Point Enterprise

HPU tops Big South women’s cross country poll

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 8 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Four-time defending Big South women’s cross country champion High Point University has been voted the favorite in the conference’s annual preseason poll by the league’s head coaches, the conference office announced.

High Point received nine of the 12 first-place votes and 139 total points to claim the top spot in the women’s poll for the fourth consecutive season. Campbell received two first-place votes and 128 points to finish second in the poll, while Radford was third with 121 points and collected the remaining first-place vote. Charleston Southern finished fourth in the voting with 97 points, ahead of UNC Asheville, which placed fifth in the poll with 92 points.

USC Upstate claimed sixth-place with 80 points, followed by Winthrop in seventh with 75 points and new Big South member North Carolina A&T in the eighth position (53 points). Longwood landed in ninth (44 points), followed by Gardner-Webb (10th, 43 points), Hampton (11th, 33 points) and Presbyterian College (12th, 31 points).

On the men’s side, the coaches voted Campbell University the preseason favorite for the sixth consecutive season, receiving eight first-place votes and finishing with 140 points.

Charleston Southern, which won the Big South Men’s Cross Country Championship this past spring, finished second in the poll with 128 points and collected the four remaining first-place votes.

High Point placed third in the voting with 124 points, while Radford claimed fourth in the poll with 101 points. UNC Asheville followed in fifth place with 94 points, with USC Upstate in sixth at 78 points. Winthrop garnered seventh-place with 68 points, followed by new Big South member North Carolina A&T (eighth, 57 points). The remaining poll standings are Longwood (ninth, 52 points), Presbyterian College (10th, 43 points), Hampton (11th, 29) and Gardner-Webb (12th, 22 points).

The cross country season begins Sept. 1. HPU announced a four-race regular-season schedule on Tuesday.

The Panthers open up their season the same way they did in 2019 with a trip to Boone on Sept. 3.

High Point will compete at two ACC sites this season, the Panorama Farms at the University of Virginia on Sept. 17 and the Live in Lou at the University of Louisville on Oct. 2.

The Panthers host the VertCross meet on Oct. 15 before hosting the Big South Championship in Kernersville on Oct. 29.

