Prosecutors Shoot Down Derek Chauvin's Request For List Of Witnesses Who Will Be Called To Testify In Federal Trial Over George Floyd's Death

An Osgood teenager is set for a murder trial next week in Ripley County Circuit Court after Judge Ryan King would not approve any more continuances. In June the Judge told defense attorney Mark Jones that he made his decisions based on the law and the case was going forward. This court date finally comes after four years of waiting – it dates back to May 1, 2017, when Nickalas James Kedrowitz, 17, was accused of killing two toddler siblings who lived in the home with him in Osgood. This was waved into adult court and Kedrowitz has been incarcerated at the Juvenile Detention Center in Lawrenceburg.