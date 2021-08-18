Prosecutors Shoot Down Derek Chauvin's Request For List Of Witnesses Who Will Be Called To Testify In Federal Trial Over George Floyd's Death
Prosecutors are fighting Derek Chauvin and his ex-cop buddies' request for a witness list in the upcoming federal trial over George Floyd's death. The convicted murderer and two of the former Minneapolis officers, who were at the arrest scene resulting in Floyd's 2020 death, are facing federal charges — and they want the prosecutions' list of witnesses.radaronline.com
