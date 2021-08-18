Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Prosecutors Shoot Down Derek Chauvin's Request For List Of Witnesses Who Will Be Called To Testify In Federal Trial Over George Floyd's Death

By Whitney Vasquez
Radar Online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors are fighting Derek Chauvin and his ex-cop buddies' request for a witness list in the upcoming federal trial over George Floyd's death. The convicted murderer and two of the former Minneapolis officers, who were at the arrest scene resulting in Floyd's 2020 death, are facing federal charges — and they want the prosecutions' list of witnesses.

radaronline.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Minneapolis#Radar Anders Folk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Former officer charged in George Floyd death opposes cameras at his trial

An attorney for former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng is asking a judge to prohibit camera access and public livestreaming of his client's trial next year, an about-face from his previous stance. Defense attorney Thomas Plunkett filed a motion Tuesday asking Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill to order...
Mcalester, OKMcAlester News

Prosecutors request continuance in federal murder case

Federal prosecutors are asking for a continuance in a murder case against a McAlester man after a search warrant was signed that could possibly lead to a superseding indictment. A federal grand jury sitting in the Eastern District of Oklahoma returned an indictment in May against 20-year-old Tyas Short, of...
Minneapolis, MNarcamax.com

Second attorney asks to ban livestream for trial in George Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS — A second attorney representing one of three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death is asking a judge to prohibit livestreaming his trial next year. Some witnesses are reluctant to testify after seeing other witnesses treated poorly following the recent livestream of a co-defendant's trial, the...
Yarmouth, MAcapeandislands.org

Prosecutors in Latanowich Trial Rest Their Case, Defense Will Call Witnesses Monday

A week of testimony wrapped up Thursday in the case of the man accused of killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon in 2018. Thomas Latanowich is facing murder charges in the shooting of Sgt. Sean Gannon. Gannon was shot as he tried to arrest Latanowich for a probation violation in the attic of a home in Marstons Mills. A police dog, Nero, was also shot during the incident. The dog survived.
Dallas, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Former Dallas Police Officer Loses Appeal of Murder Conviction

DALLAS, TX — The Texas Court of Appeals, 5th District in Dallas, denied the appeal of a murder conviction of a former Dallas Police officer. The appeals court ruled that the district court’s murder conviction and subsequent 10-year prison sentence will stand for Amber Guyger. Guyger was a Dallas Police...
Public Safetythewestsidegazette.com

Murder Plot Reveals a Deadly Mix: White Supremacists and Law Enforcement

Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia. The FBI recently unearthed a deadly secret: top Ku Klux Klan members work in America’s prisons, holding unlimited power over inmates, including recent revelations in Florida where authorities thwarted a plot to kill a Black prisoner. “I have long asked (Florida...
Public SafetyNew York Post

Scott Peterson set to testify in Kristin Smart slay case

Convicted killer Scott Peterson is expected to be called to the witness stand at a pre-trial hearing in California — involving the 25-year-old disappearance of co-ed Kristin Smart. Peterson, who was found guilty in 2005 of killing his 27-year-old pregnant wife, Laci, knew Smart when she was a student at...
Lawripleynews.com

Osgood teen accused of killing toddlers finally goes to court

An Osgood teenager is set for a murder trial next week in Ripley County Circuit Court after Judge Ryan King would not approve any more continuances. In June the Judge told defense attorney Mark Jones that he made his decisions based on the law and the case was going forward. This court date finally comes after four years of waiting – it dates back to May 1, 2017, when Nickalas James Kedrowitz, 17, was accused of killing two toddler siblings who lived in the home with him in Osgood. This was waved into adult court and Kedrowitz has been incarcerated at the Juvenile Detention Center in Lawrenceburg.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Former Everest teacher sentenced to prison in upskirting case

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Travis Greil, 40, Wausau, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William Conley to 8 ½ years in prison for secretly producing videos that depict minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. This term of imprisonment is to be followed by three years of supervised release. Greil pleaded guilty to this charge on May 13, 2021.
Public Safety95.3 MNC

Parents of Mercedes Lain plead not guilty

The parents of the 11 month-old girl found dead last week entered a plea of not guilty. Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn appeared in court Friday morning. They are not accused in having a direct role in her death, but are rather charged with felony counts of neglect of a dependent, carrying a maximum of two and half years in prison.

Comments / 3

Community Policy