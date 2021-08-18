Cancel
Albany, NY

Albany man facing felony drug charges after traffic stop

By WRGB Staff
WRGB
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr. reports the arrest of a City of Albany man on felony drug charges stemming from a traffic stop. According to the sheriff's office, on August 16, 2021 at 9:08 pm, Sheriff’s Deputies observed a gray Infiniti with no front license plate operating on Clinton Avenue in the City of Albany. After initiating a motor vehicle stop, deputies determined that the vehicle did not have a valid NYS inspection sticker. The operator, Marquis L. Dixon, 24, was found to have a suspended New York State driver’s license and was subsequently arrested. During the course of the arrest, deputies also located a quantity of cocaine on Dixon.

