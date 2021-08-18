Burbank family's plea after distracted driver damaged both of their cars

A Burbank family is asking for the city's help to take back their streets following a string of accidents, including one that damaged both of their cars parked outside their home.

Dory and Robert Foster have become so frustrated, they've placed signs on their damaged vehicles, reading "put down your phone and drive," and "stop speeding and racing."

"Cars are being totaled in the middle of the night from reckless driving, people speeding on our streets, and our city isn't doing anything," Dory Foster said.

While the crash outside the Foster's home didn't lead to any major injuries, it happened a week after three young adults were killed in a crash stemming from a high-speed street race on Glenoaks Boulevard.

Among the victims in that Aug. 4 crash was Cerain Baker , son of accomplished comedian Tony Baker.

This past week, Baker's friends and those in the community held a rally outside Burbank City Hall, calling for a crackdown on street racing.

Following the Aug. 4 crash, Burbank police have addressed complaints about city streets turning into speedways.

"We obviously take traffic complaints in, like every police department does and those are things that we take seriously and we address them and strategically place our officers, specifically our Traffic Bureau, in certain areas of the city including Glenoaks to do specific targeted enforcement," said Sgt. Emil Brimway.

The Fosters have demanded additional action and currently have a petition to add speed bumps to the street.

"I know that isn't the only answer and that is only one street. We need more cops in our city patrolling at night to make this problem stop before we lose more lives," Dory Foster said.