San Bernardino County deputy wounded in shooting during traffic stop

A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was shot and injured while attempting a traffic stop Tuesday.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the city of San Bernardino Tuesday near the area of Bobbett Drive and Olive Street.

Surveillance video from a home in the area shows the deputy's vehicle chasing after a suspect in a residential neighborhood.

The suspect turns a corner and as the deputy follows, the sound of multiple gunshots - more than two dozen - is heard. The video is now part of an investigation by law enforcement.

The deputy then radioed a "shots fired" call and other deputies raced to the scene to assist him, placing him into a cruiser to drive him to a nearby hospital. He was later transported to a trauma center.

Surveillance video shows a San Bernardino County deputy being shot after chasing a suspect.

Video also captured an unknown person, possibly a bystander, apparently running to take cover behind the patrol car as other deputies rushed to the scene.

A white BMW possibly belonging to the suspect was recovered. The suspect, believed to be a man in his 20s, remains at large.

San Bernardino police later confirmed they located the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, but only said it was found at an apartment complex on Date Street. News video shows nearly a dozen heavily armed SWAT deputies entering an apartment at that location late Tuesday night.

The deputy's SUV at the scene appeared to have been badly damaged by fire, with its front hood and windshield destroyed and charred black.

Cindy Bachman, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Department, said the deputy was still inside the SUV when the fire erupted.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus said investigators have yet to determine how the fire started - whether it was a result of the gunfire or something else.

At the hospital, the deputy was described as alert and conscious.

Dicus said he visited the deputy later in the hospital. The deputy appeared to have superficial injuries to his face, with additional shrapnel injuries to his arm, the sheriff said. He was alert and coherent.

"It looks like he's going to come through this OK," Dicus said.

Later in the evening, Dicus tweeted: "We are glad to report that our deputy is currently in stable condition and in good spirits. Thank you for the outpouring of prayers and support for our deputy, his family, and our Department."

Three schools in the area were locked down as deputies investigated. Those lockdowns were lifted by around 4:40 p.m.