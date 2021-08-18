Shang-Chi IMAX Poster Offers Another Glimpse Of Its Dragon Character

Does Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have a post-credits scene? According to director Destin Daniel Cretton, the answer is yes, Shang-Chi will indeed carry on the Marvel Studios tradition of including a bonus scene in its end credits. As Marvel Studios fans know, these post-credits scenes take on one of two forms: a "button scene" that reveals a big twist and/or new developments for the Marvel Cinematic Universe; or humorous scenes where the gang over at Marvel has one last laugh with fans. So which kind of post-credits scene will Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings offer?