Shang-Chi IMAX Poster Offers Another Glimpse Of Its Dragon Character

By Matt Kim
IGN
 8 days ago

Did you know there’s a dragon in the upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi? Well, there is, and you can get a look at it in the new IMAX poster for the movie. The Marvel origin movie will explore the new martial arts hero who will make his MCU debut in Phase 4, and a recent trailer revealed that Shang-Chi will include some familiar faces like Wong, Abomination, and more. The trailer also revealed a dragon many believe is Fin Fang Foom, a dragon-shaped alien from the Marvel comics.

