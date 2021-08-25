Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Homicide Detectives Seeking Information Related To The Fatal Shooting of a 15 Year Old Baltimore Girl

Relative to the shooting/murder of 15 year-old Ja'Nyi Weeden that occurred on August 10, 2021 in the 3700 block of Gelston Drive, homicide detectives are seeking to identify the suspect(s) and or witnesses.

When shot, evidence suggest that Weeden was in the presence of several people, all of whom left the scene prior to officers' arrival.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this murder to call (410) 396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

