Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Poorer areas have fewer GPs as national shortage hits the least healthy more

By Shaun Lintern
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

People in the poorest areas of England are less likely to get appointments when they need them because of a shortage of GPs where they live – the result is a deepening gulf in health inequalities between rich and poor.

One doctor with 15 years experience in the NHS told The Independent the situation was akin to a “humanitarian disaster and national emergency” and said ministers must act to tackle the problem.

A new study by researchers at the University of Cambridge found there were significantly fewer full time GPs per 10,000 patients in practices based in areas of higher levels of deprivation .

They warned the gaps between rich and poor had also widened since 2015.

The study, published today in BJGP Open , compared GP workforce data from between September 2015 and December 2020 with practice population sizes and deprivation levels across England.

By December 2020, there were on average 1.4 fewer GPs per 10,000 patients in the most deprived areas compared to the least deprived areas. This was the same for patient-facing staff, excluding GPs and nurses, with 1.5 fewer staff per 10,000 patients in the most deprived areas compared to the least deprived areas.

The study found the gap in GPs in poorer areas was in part being filled by these practices using more nurses.

Separate research undertaken for the Labour Party by the House of Commons Library, and shared with The Independent , has also shown people in poorer areas are less likely to get an appointment.

In the five NHS areas scoring highest for deprivation – Blackpool, Manchester, Knowsley, Liverpool and Hull – between 10 and 17 per cent of patients either were not given an appointment, or were unable to take up the appointment they were offered, according to the national GP patient survey. For the five least deprived constituencies this fell to 8 – 10 per cent.

Patients in more deprived areas were also more likely to report it was “not easy at all” to use their GP’s website to access information, with 12.2 per cent of patients in Oldham, 11.6 per cent in Knowsley and 11.3 per cent in Barnsley struggling to use online services.

Last year, the Health Foundation think tank highlighted that GPs in poorer areas also get 7 per cent less funding per patient than those in more affluent areas.

The demand on GPs has been increasing and the number of GPs relative to the size of the population has been falling since 2009

There could be a shortage of 7,000 GPs by 2024 despite a pledge by the government to increase numbers by 6,000 over the same period. A previous target in 2015 to increase numbers by 5,000 was missed.

Dr John Ford from the University of Cambridge, said: “People who live in disadvantaged regions of England are not only more likely to have long-term health problems, but are likely to find it even more difficult to see a GP and experience worse care when they see a GP. This is just one aspect of how disadvantage accumulates for some people leading to poor health and early death.

“There may be some compensation due to increasing number of other health professionals, which may partially alleviate the undersupply of GPs in more socioeconomically disadvantaged areas. But this is not a like-for-like replacement and it is unlikely to be enough.”

Dr Dean Eggitt, a GP in Doncaster, told The Independent that doctors were protecting themselves from constant demand by choosing to work in areas where fewer hours were required of them.

He warned: “It is unsurprising that GPs are choosing to work in areas of the UK where there is less disease burden and the job is easier. The responsibility for this lies with those in the Department of Health and Social Care who failed to deliver on the promise of more GPs.

“It is their responsibility to regard this as a humanitarian disaster and national emergency.”

Professor Martin Marshall, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said a decade of underinvestment meant there simply were not enough GPs to care for people who needed them.

He said: “Urgent funding is needed for initiatives to attract GPs to under-doctored areas, as well as recruiting more GPs to the profession overall and preventing the ones we do have from burning out. The college has been calling on the government to urgently deliver on its manifesto pledge of 6,000 additional GPs by 2024.”

An NHS England spokesperson said: “Record numbers of people are now training to become GPs, with up to 4,000 people expected to start this year. The NHS has also introduced financial incentives for those who complete their training in more deprived parts of the country.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

220K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Nhs#National Emergency#Uk#Gp#The Labour Party#Hull#The Health Foundation#The Royal College Of Gps#Nhs England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Related
Health Servicesgponline.com

Urgent funding needed to attract more GPs to under-doctored areas, RCGP warns

There were significantly fewer full-time equivalent (FTE) GPs per 10,000 patients in practices located in areas of higher deprivation, according to the Cambridge University study. The findings come just weeks after England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty urged the government to consider whether GP shortages in deprived areas are...
Grocery & SupermaketShropshire Star

Gambling sites concentrated in poorer areas, study finds

Glasgow, Liverpool, Middlesbrough and parts of London had the highest number of betting shops per person. The UK’s most deprived areas have more than ten times the number of betting shops than the most affluent parts of the country, new research shows. A full 21% of gambling premises are found...
HealthShropshire Star

More GPs in local surgeries is priority for public, BMA survey suggests

BritainThinks surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,732 adults in England online. Almost half of people feel the top improvement at their local doctors’ surgery would be more GPs, a survey has suggested. A total of 44% people said that would be their priority if they could make one change...
HealthBBC

Ration blood tests because of test tube shortage, GPs told

Family GPs are being told to "ration" non-essential blood analysis due to a test tube shortage. The vials used to collect samples to be sent to labs for testing are made in the US. BD, which makes the vials for the NHS across the UK, has warned of serious supply...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

COVID vaccine protection wanes within six months - UK researchers

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Protection against COVID-19 offered by two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines begins to fade within six months, underscoring the need for booster shots, according to researchers in Britain. After five to six months, the effectiveness of the Pfizer jab at preventing COVID-19...
Public Healthgamingideology.com

Plans to share your NHS data OUTSIDE the health service on hold as thousands riot

More than a million patients have opted out of sharing NHS data in one month – a huge backlash against plans to consolidate personal records from GP practices across England into a centralized database accessible to researchers and commercial companies outside the health service. Privacy activists have expressed serious concerns about NHS Digital’s plans to import the medical histories of more than 55 million patients in England into a new database, including data on mental and sexual health, criminal records and more sensitive information.
EducationBBC

Covid in Scotland: 60 schools in NHS Highland area affected

NHS Highland has warned of a "large number of outbreaks" of Covid-19 in schools in its area. The health board, which covers the Highlands and Argyll and Bute, said about 60 schools had been affected so far. There have been more than 1,000 new cases in the local population in...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, even if they're open. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.

Comments / 0

Community Policy