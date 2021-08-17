Cancel
Tri-County Health Department Mandates Face Masks Inside School Buildings For Ages 2 -11

By Jennifer McRae
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Tri-County Health Department voted on Tuesday afternoon to mandate face masks for schools in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas County schools systems. The mask mandate is for all children under the age of 12, and those staff working or interacting with those children, inside school buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aB6qA_0bUe1HtH00

(credit: Getty Images)

This decision comes after the rise of the Delta variant of coronavirus in Colorado. The Tri-County Board of Health voted 6 to 2 on Tuesday afternoon to approve the public health order.

Also from Tri-County Health, “Per board of health policy, counties have the option to opt-out and if a county exercises that right, it does not preclude any school, school district or childcare facility from following this public health order.”

The start date for the public health order is Aug. 23.

Some school districts located within Tri-County Health have already put their mask policies in place. Adams 12 Five Star Schools will require all students in preschool through 6th grade to wear face masks indoors. All staff will continue to wear masks while indoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8HTL_0bUe1HtH00

(credit: CBS)

Aurora Public Schools is requiring that all students in child development centers, elementary and PreK/K-8 schools wear masks while indoors.

Denver Public Schools announced mandatory masks for all students and staff while inside buildings, regardless of age or vaccination status.

