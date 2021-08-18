Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Northside to See Sidewalk Improvements

Posted by 
Peoria, Illinois
Peoria, Illinois
 8 days ago

The second phase of the Northside Business Park TIF District sidewalk improvement project will begin this week. Construction crews will start along Northeast Jefferson Street beginning early

The improvements are part of the City of Peoria’s Community Investment Plan. The project’s goal is to make the City more accessible and is being funded with Tax Increment Financing (TIF) dollars earmarked specifically for public infrastructure improvements within the neighborhood. Infrastructure improvements from TIF funds will create a close-spaced network of upgrades. All areas outlined in the project map will benefit substantially from the slated improvements. Watch Where You Park The construction site will come with intermittent sidewalk closures the remainder of summer and into fall. Area residents and visitors will need to ensure their vehicle is parked outside of the construction zone and watch their step while passing through the area. Grow Peoria Learn more about the Northside Business Park TIF District and qualifying redevelopment projects here: growpeoria.com/tif-northside-business-park/.

Comments / 0

Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois

53
Followers
81
Post
74
Views
ABOUT

Established in 1691 by the French explorer Henri de Tonti, Peoria was later labeled by the Peoria Historical Society to be the oldest European settlement in Illinois.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northside#Public Infrastructure#Tif#Construction Site#Tif
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Brick, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Roads To See Changes, Improvements

BRICK – Some of the barrier island roads that continuously flood should see some relief as the governing body awarded a $321,013 bid to Earle Asphalt Company of Farmingdale for the resurfacing, concrete and drainage improvements of Deauville Drive, Sunset Boulevard, Bay Avenue, Squan Beach Drive and Curtis Point Drive.
Smithfield, VAsmithfieldtimes.com

Main Street sidewalk extension funded

Isle of Wight County, on Aug. 19, appropriated $69,000 in federal funding for a sidewalk project in Smithfield. The sidewalk, which will vary in width, is proposed to span from Main Street’s 400 block to Westside Elementary along the school’s side of the road, and from Great Spring Road’s intersection with Main Street to its intersection with Quail Street.
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

Carroll Will See Two Improvements In Recreational Areas In The Coming Months

The City of Carroll is moving ahead with two recreation projects, the first being the construction of a parking lot at Northeast Park. This will provide access to Kellan’s Kingdom all-inclusive playground and the Miracle Field softball/baseball complex. Parks and Recreation Director, Jack Wardell, says five bids were received. Once...
Salisbury, MOkmmo.com

AREA CITIES ARE SCHEDULED FOR SIDEWALK REPAIRS

A sidewalk improvement project that was scheduled to begin in July, but had been postponed, is now scheduled to begin Monday, August 23, in Salisbury. The project to help ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), partially funded through the Transportation Alternatives Program, with the Missouri Department of Transportation providing the remaining funding, will improve sidewalks and other facilities in Salisbury, Keytesville and Chillicothe.
Brooke County, WVheraldstaronline.com

Council cedes sidewalks for courthouse addition

WELLSBURG — The use of city property was a recurring subject at Tuesday’s Wellsburg Council meeting, with the panel agreeing to vacate sidewalks at the corner of Sixth and Main streets to accommodate an addition to the Brooke County Courthouse. The request to vacate came from attorney Carl Frankovitch on...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Media

Sidewalk Snow Removal Ordinance Approved

An ordinance describing where snow from sidewalks can be placed within the City of Sheridan was approved by the Sheridan City Council on third and final reading at their meeting this week. The ordinance as written, states that citizens must place snow and ice from the sidewalks into their yards or boulevard areas when possible, instead of moving the snow into the street. Areas in the Downtown District where the buildings are constructed to the right-of-way, will be allowed to place the snow from the sidewalks into the roadway. In areas where a physical barrier prevents the snow from being placed in the adjacent yard, the snow from the sidewalk may be placed in the right-of-way.
Niles, MINiles Daily Star

Niles Township to repair sidewalks

NILES TOWNSHIP — Niles Township leadership hopes a project approved Monday evening will make walking the township easier and safer. During its regularly scheduled meeting, the Niles Township Board of Trustees voted to approve a $20,000 bid from Brett Crouch Construction to replace and repair sections of sidewalk in the township. The project, which trustees said would be completed by fall, would replace sections of sidewalk on Baldwin, Lewis, Kathryn, Fulkerson, Eastfield, Westfield and Howard streets.
Guthrie, OKguthrienewspage.com

Sidewalk project pivots to Noble Ave.

With a few more items to finish on the new sidewalks along S. Division St., the project is now underway on Noble Ave. The project is being funded by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). The nearly $873,000 contract was awarded to C-P Integrated Services, of Oklahoma City. The project...
Roanoke County, VAWDBJ7.com

Northside High water service restored

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Water service was restored. Classes will be held on-site Tuesday. EARLIER STORY: Restoration efforts near Northside High School following a water main break may lead to Tuesday taking the form of remote learning. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, the school had no water.
Sioux City, IASioux City Journal

Sioux City Council moves northside subdivision forward

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council green-lighted a rezoning request and preliminary plat Monday for an eight-lot residential subdivision with 16 twin-home units on the city's north side. The council voted unanimously in favor of the rezoning request and a preliminary plat for the Roy Dave Addition, a 3.62-acre...
Nixa, MOnixa.com

Nicholas Sidewalk is Complete!

The extension of the Nicholas Rd sidewalk is complete! The sidewalk now connects from Highway 14 all the way to Verna Lane, north of the existing sidewalk near the high school. During the city's strategic planning process, many folks asked for more sidewalks, and based on your feedback, we have prioritized making Nixa more bike and pedestrian-friendly.
TrafficPosted by
NRDC

Saint Paul Prioritizes People, Not Parking Spaces

Saint Paul has taken an ambitious and important step toward meeting its climate and equity goals, passing two new pieces of legislation last week—one eliminating minimum parking requirements from the City's zoning code, and the other introducing a new zoning ordinance that prioritizes safer, healthier, low-carbon transportation options in new development projects. Saint Paul is now among the largest cities in the country to fully eliminate minimum parking requirements, and joins a small but growing list of U.S. cities who have adopted best-in-class development rules to promote sustainable transportation choices.
Adair County, MOktvo.com

Adair County 911 Center could see needed improvements thanks to grant opportunity

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A local 911 center could be seeing some improvements, thanks to a grant opportunity. At a Kirksville City Council meeting Monday, council members were asked to approve a resolution authorizing the mayor and city manager to execute documents and apply to the Missouri Department of Economic Development under the Community Development Block Grant program -- for the replacement of the 911 system and declaring an urgent need for support.
Lynwood, CAlynwood.ca.us

Public Works Update – Safe Sidewalks

Last week crews from Lynwood’s Public Works Department repaired several sidewalk locations. Overgrown tree roots are often the cause of uneven sidewalks, so periodically, crews must replace those sidewalks to make an even walking surface. Crews replaced or repaired sidewalks caused by tree root damage at the 4200 block of...
Pennsylvania Stateroadsbridges.com

Pennsylvania to implement lane reservation system for road work

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning to adopt a new lane reservation system to minimize congestion while completing needed road and bridge repairs in the state. PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission first presented the idea of a lane reservation system in 2016. The department says the system...
Clearfield, PAClearfield Progress

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Clearfield County Housing Authority is requesting bids for the following project:. Sealed bids will be received by Ms. Sue A. Straw, Executive Director, until September 8, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the office of the Clearfield County Housing Authority, 203 South Third Street, Clearfield, PA 16830, at which time will be opened publicly and read aloud. All bids must be sealed and separately marked as "SEALED BID" with the name clearly visible on the outside:
Middletown, OHJournal-News

Middletown could see new community center, improved Oakland area in schools-city partnership

A proposed, multi-million dollar neighborhood project would see a financial partnership between Middletown Schools and city government through a sharing of coronavirus economic relief funds, according to recent joint meeting. Monday evening’s meeting between Middletown’s school board and Middletown City Council included a presentation by City Manager Jim Palenick, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy