Northside to See Sidewalk Improvements

The second phase of the Northside Business Park TIF District sidewalk improvement project will begin this week. Construction crews will start along Northeast Jefferson Street beginning early

The improvements are part of the City of Peoria’s Community Investment Plan. The project’s goal is to make the City more accessible and is being funded with Tax Increment Financing (TIF) dollars earmarked specifically for public infrastructure improvements within the neighborhood. Infrastructure improvements from TIF funds will create a close-spaced network of upgrades. All areas outlined in the project map will benefit substantially from the slated improvements. Watch Where You Park The construction site will come with intermittent sidewalk closures the remainder of summer and into fall. Area residents and visitors will need to ensure their vehicle is parked outside of the construction zone and watch their step while passing through the area. Grow Peoria Learn more about the Northside Business Park TIF District and qualifying redevelopment projects here: growpeoria.com/tif-northside-business-park/.