Union Health: Vaccine mandate 'right thing to do'

Union Health officials on Tuesday defended the healthcare provider's recent decision to mandate all employees and associates be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.

Dr. Jackie Holder, medical director of Union Medical Group, and Dr. John Bolinger, chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs at Union Hospital, spoke Tuesday morning about the mandate, which was announced last week.

“It is the right thing to do. It's not easy, but the right thing to do,” Bolinger said, noting that other Indiana hospitals also have mandated coronavirus vaccinations for employees.

“It was a decision we have been thinking about since the vaccine came out,” Holder said. “Leaders, physicians and nursing staff have been discussing it.”

“In our mission to provide the highest quality, compassionate care for the Wabash Valley, this fits in line with that. We also look at our healthcare workers. They are the most at-risk population of workers. They face stuff day after day on the front line. So it made sense to make sure they are protected.”

Union Health includes Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Union Medical Group and Union Hospital Clinton.

Patients have also expressed concern about unvaccinated healthcare workers, Bolinger said.

“We actually have patients who ask us if our employees are all vaccinated, Bolinger said. “If they know somebody is not vaccinated, some patients become quite upset about that. We've even had patients leave against medical advise because their caregiver was not vaccinated.”

Holder said the increase in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant has surged influenced the decision to make vaccinations mandatory.

Feedback from employees has been about equally in favor and opposed to the mandate, Bolinger said. About 60 percent of Union employees are already vaccinated.

Some employees could qualify for a medical or religious exemption from getting vaccinated, he said, but the consequence for those without a qualifying exemption is loss of employment by Union Health.

“We feel this is a safe vaccination,” Bolinger said, pointing out almost 350 million people have been vaccinated in the United States.

Major reactions to the vaccines have been “extremely rare,” he said, referring to severe allergic reactions or cases of blood clots.

The vaccines are effective, Bolinger said, referring to the rapid drop of COVID-19 admissions once vaccinations became available.

To schedule a vaccination appointment, go online to ourshot.in.gov.

