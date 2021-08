Aspen City Councilmember Rachel Richards updated her colleagues at their Monday work session on a meeting she had with Rep. Lauren Boebert over Zoom last Friday. The Congresswoman’s office reached out to Richards via email on Thursday to ask for a meeting to discuss common issues between the city and Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, Richards said. The meeting was brief but exciting, she added, saying that in about 25 minutes, they were able to discuss a number of topics including child care, water, forestry and fixing Interstate 70.