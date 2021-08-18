Cancel
Death toll from Haiti earthquake climbs to 1,900

By Phil Helsel
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death toll from Haiti's devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake has climbed to 1,941, the country's civil protection agency said Tuesday. More than 9,900 people were injured in the earthquake, which struck Saturday morning. The quake, which was felt in Cuba and Jamaica and was followed by a string of aftershocks, struck...

