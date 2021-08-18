UPDATE: One person taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in Bryan

UPDATE: 5:25 p.m.

Officer Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department confirmed one person has been shot and taken to the hospital. The man is in critical condition, Officer Taylor said, but is also stable at this time.

The suspect left the scene before police were able to get there.

The shooting happened at the 48 Place Apartments just after 3 p.m. today. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect or if the suspect's identity is known at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY: 3:55 p.m.

The Bryan Police Department is investigating after an apparent shooting on the 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza.

There are several Bryan Police vehicles at the scene.

We have a crew there and will update you with more information as it becomes available.