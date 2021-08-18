Grace and Henri Strengthen, Only One Threatens Land

Eye on the Tropics:

Currently no threats to SE LA for the next 7 to 10 days, based on models. However we always keep watch for surprise systems and anytime there are active storms. After these current two storms, models not very aggressive with additional development and it appears a surge of Saharan air will come off Africa, spreading across the main development region in the Atlantic.

Grace

Grace is now forecast to become a hurricane over very deep, warm water in the western Caribbean before reaching the Yucatan Thursday. A bit of weakening is possible before it reemerges over water in the southern Gulf/Bay of Campeche, with a second Mexican landfall near Tampico, possibly as a hurricane.

Henri

Henry forecast to remain a tropical storms as it slowly drifts westward before being picked up by a trough off the East coast, where it may strengthen to a hurricane as it quickly moves toward the NE over the open ocean. It doesn't appear to threaten land.

► Get tropical weather headlines delivered right to your inbox by signing up for the Your Local Weather Alerts email newsletter. Click here to sign up!

Video Forecast:

Here's the latest forecast from Your Local Weather Experts. Follow WWL-TV on Youtube for tropical weather updates throughout hurricane season.

2021 Hurricane Season Outlook

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to produce more storms than average. The reason for this is the lack of El Nino, which typically features more wind shear. We also expect warmer than average sea temperatures and an active West African Monsoon.

After a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, we now know the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name storms.

The World Meteorological Organization announced the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because it "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing."

There has been only one other season that used the extra set of names, and that was in 2005. The World Meteorological Organization released a new set of supplemental names that will be used if the season exhausts the standard list.

► Track the tropics with live updates delivered directly to your phone. Text APP to 504-529-4444 to download the FREE WWL-TV News app now or find us in the iOS App Store or Google Play .