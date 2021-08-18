Scattered storms continue through Wednesday Morning

UPDATE:

Showers and storms are moving through Dallas-Fort Worth. Heavy rain, flooding and lightning are the main concerns. Please keep an eye on radar and be careful out on the roads.

There has been some flooding across North Texas, but that should continue to subside as the line of storms move east.

Check wfaa.com/radar for a live look at the conditions where you live.

ORIGINAL STORY:

It's back to school now for most of North Texas and this week will be pretty great for August standards.

While rain chances are not zero, most places will be dry, and temps will continue to be below normal for this point in August.

Wednesday

Bus Stop/morning carpool

Make sure to grab the rain jacket and umbrella as you drop the kids off at school or the bus stop. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be impacting North Texas during the morning. Temperatures will start off in the middle 70s, but it will be muggy.

Recess

Scattered showers will continue to be a problem for North Texas through the lunch hour and early afternoon. We will start to see the showers and storms break up and move east later in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up into the middle 80s for those that stay dry. The locations that see the heavier rain will stay cooler until the rain moves out.

Heading home/afternoon carpool

Temps will be below normal! Highs will top out near 90 when normal highs this time of year are in the upper 90s.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will be much lower as you head out to pick up the kiddos.

Rest of the week

Thursday will have a chance for rain, but coverage will be less than the last few days. It will not be a washout, but there will likely be rain somewhere in North Texas during the day.

Thanks to the unsettled weather pattern and rain chances, that will help keep temps below normal again on Thursday. Rain chances go down as we head into the weekend and this will allow temperatures to go up back to August standards.