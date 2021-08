Texas' current coronavirus surge has claimed a museum casualty: The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station has closed its doors until further notice. "The National Archives is committed to the health and safety of our visitors and staff," says a press release posted on the museum's website. (The Washington, D.C.-based National Archives and Records Administration oversees presidential library operations. ) "As such, they have made the difficult decision to close the ... museum to the public until COVID conditions improve in Brazos County."