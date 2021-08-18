Cancel
Austin, TX

Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Austin Star-News
 8 days ago

(Robert Daemmrich/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) On Tuesday, A statement from Gov. Greg Abbott's communication director said the governor tested positive for COVID-19, Fox 7 Austin reported.

According to the statement, he tested positive on Monday.

Abbott, who is vaccinated, has been getting daily tests checking for COVID-19.

"Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently," communications director Mark Miner said.

He will be quarantined in Governor's Mansion while receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment. His office said he is experiencing no symptoms.

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Austin area, including politics, events, arts, culture and more.

