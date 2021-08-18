Former NBA Star Tracy McGrady Lists Texas Megamansion, Complete With Full Basketball Court, for $8 Million
The Texas home of retired NBA all-star Tracy McGrady and his wife, CleRenda, hit the market last week for $8 million. Located on a 2-acre lot in Sugar Land, Texas, the mansion offers nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four half bathrooms over 23,652 square feet. The corner lot is the largest in the gated golf community, and features a full-size basketball court with a gym and barbershop and spa, according to the listing with Clevell Harris of CA Modern Realty.www.mansionglobal.com
