Former NBA Star Tracy McGrady Lists Texas Megamansion, Complete With Full Basketball Court, for $8 Million

Van Exel had a long NBA career, starting off with the Lakers in 1993 before Kobe Bryant’s rise to superstardom. He was traded to the Nuggets in 1998, and he would make 11 more stops with NBA teams as a journeyman. Van Exel’s best season came in 2001 when he averaged over 21 points and 8 assists in Denver. Although never playing with McMillan, they were in the league at the same time for five seasons while Van Exel was with the Lakers.