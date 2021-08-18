Cancel
Hayden, CO

Hayden man arrested on 9 charges related to road rage incident, shooting

By Alison Berg
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAYDEN — A 22-year-old Hayden man was arrested Monday night after an alleged road rage incident. Marshall Scott Davis has been charged with four felonies, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm, and five misdemeanors ranging from reckless endangerment to reckless driving, according to an arrest affidavit filed Monday in Routt County Court.

www.steamboatpilot.com

