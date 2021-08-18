Famed West Hollywood Bar The Abbey Sues Accuser Who Claims She Was 'Drugged By Bartender' For $5 Million, Says Security Footage Proves She Didn't Get 'Roofied'
West Hollywood's most notorious spot The Abbey is suing a woman who publicly claimed that one of their bartenders "roofied" her — and the bar wants $5 million. In a lawsuit obtained by Radar, the popular LGBTQ+ venue is firing back at the "intentionally false and dangerously reckless" allegations made by Haely White in a post that has since gone viral.radaronline.com
Comments / 0