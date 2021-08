When Bill Easter decided to launch a new division within his company Semplastics LLC, he went back to a familiar organization for help. Easter co-founded Oviedo-based plastic components maker Semplastics in 2000 and moved to the University of Central Florida’s Research Park business incubator more than a decade later. When Semplastics in 2013 spun out an advanced materials division, X-Mat, Easter returned to the incubator in search of a lab.