AccuWeather: Warm & humid with spotty showers
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some spot showers before the remnants of Fred move in. Heavy rain will start to move into the Poconos and Catskills Wednesday evening and will produce more consistent heavy rain over the Hudson Valley and Northern New Jersey. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are still possible across much of the Tri-State area and don't rule out an isolated tornado threat. Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
The week gets off to a comfortable start.By mid-morning Thursday, the storms will start to clear out. Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some spot showers before the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move in.RELATED: How Fred could impact the NYC area Wednesday AccuWeather Alert: A few showers with a high of 80. Thursday AccuWeather Alert: Fred's remnants could hit with a high of 80. Friday Chance for evening storms with a high of 83. Saturday PM t-storm with a high of 84. Sunday PM t-storm with a high of 87. Monday Average August with a high of 84. Tuesday Nice stretch with a high of 84.
WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android
In partnership with National Geographic- we explore how heat - exacerbated by a lack of shade - disproportionately impacts certain neighborhoods.MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES Check AccuTrack Radar AccuTrack Radar New York City view School closings and delays For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app .
Comments / 0