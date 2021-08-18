Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

AccuWeather: Warm & humid with spotty showers

Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bz0fg_0bUY0LNO00

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some spot showers before the remnants of Fred move in.

Heavy rain will start to move into the Poconos and Catskills Wednesday evening and will produce more consistent heavy rain over the Hudson Valley and Northern New Jersey.

Gusty winds and heavy downpours are still possible across much of the Tri-State area and don't rule out an isolated tornado threat.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

The week gets off to a comfortable start.

By mid-morning Thursday, the storms will start to clear out.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some spot showers before the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move in.

RELATED: How Fred could impact the NYC area

Wednesday

AccuWeather Alert: A few showers with a high of 80.

Thursday

AccuWeather Alert: Fred's remnants could hit with a high of 80.

Friday

Chance for evening storms with a high of 83.

Saturday

PM t-storm with a high of 84.

Sunday

PM t-storm with a high of 87.

Monday

Average August with a high of 84.

Tuesday

Nice stretch with a high of 84.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

In partnership with National Geographic- we explore how heat - exacerbated by a lack of shade - disproportionately impacts certain neighborhoods.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

AccuTrack Radar New York City view

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afOdp_0bUY0LNO00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Tv#Android Tv#Tv Apps#Roku Tv#Accuweather#National Geographic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy