Opening up about his love life in a new magazine interview, the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' hitmaker has the 'feeling' that his new boyfriend 'is the one'. AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X is madly in love. The "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" hitmaker, who came out as gay in 2019, has revealed in a new magazine interview that he is currently in a relationship with "someone special."