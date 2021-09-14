CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Howard, Stanley Tucci, and Other Celebrity Memoirs to Pre-Order Right Now

By Latifah Muhammad
 6 days ago
All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you weren’t an avid reader before, more than likely the pandemic has made you one. The global book publishing market is expected to rake in $92.68 billion this year (up from $87.92 billion in 2020), and projected to cross $100 billion by 2025. That means lots of people are reading books , and it doesn’t look like they’ll be stopping anytime soon.

If you’re a fan of celebrity memories, we rounded up an eclectic list of titles to pre-order from Ron Howard, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith, Evanna Lynn, Mel Brooks, Stanley Tucci, and more. Most of the memoirs listed won’t be released until October or November but pre-ordering them allows you to get ahead of the line — which is especially helpful if the book ends up being a huge hit and sells out everywhere (it’s happened before ). Below, find eight celebrity memoirs that are due for release over the next few months, and for more reading materials check out book recommendations from Quentin Tarantino and LeVar Burton .

“The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family” by Ron Howard and Clint Howard


Release Date: October 12

It’s a family affair. Ron Howard and his younger brother, Clint, team up in “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” Part confessional, part nostalgia, the joint memoir shares a dual narrative of the Howard brothers’ upbringing after their parents (Rance and Jean Howard) moved the family from the Midwest to chase their acting dreams in Hollywood. The Howard brothers aren’t the only family members involved in writing the book. Bryce Dallas Howard, the Oscar-winning director’s daughter, penned the foreword.

“Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me” by Jamie Foxx


Jamie Foxx is an Oscar-winning actor but his proudest role is as father to daughters Corinne, and Anelise. In this hilarious and heartfelt memoir, “Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me,” the multi-talented entertainer shares the story of being adopted and raised by his no-nonsense grandmother, the peaks and valleys of life in Hollywood, and the lessons he took from both worlds to raise his daughters.

“All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show” by Mel Brooks


Release Date: November 30

Mel Brooks packs nearly a century’s worth of tales into “All About Me.” Sharing his story for the first time in his own words, the 95-year-old actor, producer, and EGOT winner shares everything from being born into poverty in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, during the Great Depression era, to his meteoric rise to stardom. Brooks opens about his struggles and achievements and details on his many close friendships and collaborations with fellow icons such as Carl Reiner, Gene Wilder, Alfred Hitchcock, and Madeleine Kahn, as well as Brooks’ late wife, screen legend Anne Bancroft.

“Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson


Release Date: November 9

From “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” to “Ali,” Will Smith goes on the record in his forthcoming self-titled memoir. “Will” takes readers through the 52-year-old actor’s childhood in West Philadelphia to his rap days (Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff were the first artists to receive a Grammy for Best Rap Performance) and landing a career-shifting opportunity with “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Written with the help of Mark Manson (“The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck”), “Will” shares a combination of genuine wisdom of universal value, wrapped in a life story that is at times entertaining and astonishing. And it’s not just a memoir, “Will” is a testament to mastering one’s emotions that’s written in a way that can help others do the same.

“The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present” by Paul McCartney


Release Date: November 2

For Beatles fans, “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present” celebrates Paul McCartney’s creative life and extraordinary music career as told through 154 of his most meaningful songs. With first-person commentary, “The Lyrics” spans from McCartney’s early days in Liverpool, England, through a historic decade with The Beatles, and his successful solo career. The book also shares how McCartney found inspiration all around him. From his parents to his wife, Nancy Shevell, to his former bandmate John Lennon, and even Queen Elisabeth II. In this alphabetical two-volume set, readers will learn the fascinating origin stories behind legendary songs such as “Let It Be,” “Lovely Rita,” “Mull of Kintyre” and “Yesterday.”

“Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom” by Tabitha Brown


Release Date: September 28

Hello there! If you’ve seen Tabitha Brown’s social media videos then you’re already familiar with her soothing voice and hilarious quips that make it that much more fun to watch her whip up meatless meals. Brown, an actress and social media star who went viral on TikTok last year, will release her first book, “Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business),” in September. As you might imagine, this isn’t your average memoir. It’s sprinkled with Brown’s infectious energy as she shares some of the wisdom that she picked up along her journey, and of course, a few vegan recipes!

“Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci


Release Date: October 5

Hungry yet? Stanley Tucci is taking readers through his life — inside and outside of the kitchen. In “Taste: My Life Through Food,” Tucci reflects on milestones and memories while serving up the compelling stories behind recipes shared in his previous releases, “The Tucci Cookbook” and “The Tucci Table.” The memoir comes complete with anecdotes that Tucci learned from growing up in an Italian-American family in Westchester, N.Y., and prepping for roles in foodie films “Big Night” and “Julie & Julia.” Tucci also details that magical feeling of falling in love over a meal, teaming with his wife to create meals for a multitude of children, and the overall role that food plays in our lives.

“The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting: The Tragedy and the Glory of Growing Up: A Memoir” by Evanna Lynch


Release Date: October 19

Evanna Lynch (“Harry Potter”) delivers a searing narrative on recovery in “The Opportunity of Butterfly Hunting.” Lynch gets candid about battling an eating disorder, finding solace in “Harry Potter” books, and landing the role of Luna Lovegood in the films. This honest and electrifying memoir dives into body image issues, while leading readers on a personal expedition of leaving girlhood behind for a path that led her to womanhood, and self-acceptance.

IN THIS ARTICLE
