Houston, TX

Widespread showers and storms expected Wednesday

Posted by 
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pb2q6_0bUXOBEO00

Wednesday brings us higher chances of rain as more moisture streams in from the Gulf and an upper air disturbance approaches from the northwest. Unlike Tuesday, our rain chance will not just be confined to the afternoon hours. We could see isolated to scattered showers and storms pop up in the mid-morning with rain chances peaking around noon and continuing through the afternoon. These storms will have a lot of moisture to work with so some isolated street flooding cannot be ruled out.

Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.

how much rain could we get Wednesday?

Any storm that pops up Wednesday could drop a quick inch or two of rain, and minor street flooding possible. The storms should be moving fast enough to prevent widespread flooding.

Will this rain continue into the weekend?

Nope! A heat ridge builds in this weekend and moisture levels will drop. We still have a 20% chance of rain for Saturday afternoon, but it drops to less than 20% on Sunday. In fact temperatures on Sunday will get very close to touching 100-degrees.

Is there anything to be concerned about in the tropics?

We are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Grace that is currently moving west through the Caribbean. Its latest track shows it making landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula near Cozumel as a hurricane Thursday morning. It then will move west into the Bay of Campeche making another possible landfall in Mexico as a hurricane. Grace will stay well south of Houston, but it could bring some rougher seas to our coastal waters. You can stay on top of everything happening in the tropics with our
daily tropical update .

NOAA has also released an updated outlook for the Atlantic hurricane season.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties

Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties

Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
