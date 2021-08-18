Widespread showers and storms expected Wednesday

Wednesday brings us higher chances of rain as more moisture streams in from the Gulf and an upper air disturbance approaches from the northwest. Unlike Tuesday, our rain chance will not just be confined to the afternoon hours. We could see isolated to scattered showers and storms pop up in the mid-morning with rain chances peaking around noon and continuing through the afternoon. These storms will have a lot of moisture to work with so some isolated street flooding cannot be ruled out.

Any storm that pops up Wednesday could drop a quick inch or two of rain, and minor street flooding possible. The storms should be moving fast enough to prevent widespread flooding.

Nope! A heat ridge builds in this weekend and moisture levels will drop. We still have a 20% chance of rain for Saturday afternoon, but it drops to less than 20% on Sunday. In fact temperatures on Sunday will get very close to touching 100-degrees.

We are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Grace that is currently moving west through the Caribbean. Its latest track shows it making landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula near Cozumel as a hurricane Thursday morning. It then will move west into the Bay of Campeche making another possible landfall in Mexico as a hurricane. Grace will stay well south of Houston, but it could bring some rougher seas to our coastal waters. You can stay on top of everything happening in the tropics with our

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.