‘The Hill’ We Climbed: Professors initiate collection of essays on PVAMU’s history

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (August 17, 2021) – Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) has a special name among its faculty, students and alumni – “The Hill.” It got this nickname because it’s said to be the highest elevation point in Waller County, the county in which it resides. And, as PVAMU celebrates the 145th anniversary of its founding this summer, two of its professors have set out to reflect on how “The Hill,” and everything it stands for, reveal a spirit of persistence, determination and history, as told through collected stories and articles by a variety of authors.