San Ramon, CA

UPDATE: San Ramon Police Arrest Murder Suspect After Local Resident Spots Him

CBS San Francisco
 7 days ago

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) – Police in San Ramon have located and arrested a homicide suspect Tuesday evening after the suspect was spotted by an alert citizen, according to authorities.

San Ramon police tweeted about the arrest shortly before 8 p.m. The suspect was detained without incident.

Police had earlier issued a shelter-in-place order Tuesday afternoon as officers searched for the homicide suspect after he ditched his vehicle in a residential neighborhood.

Shortly after 2 p.m., San Ramon Police tweeted that they were searching for the suspect on Bollinger Canyon Road between Briar Oaks Drive and North Monarch Road after fleeing from officers.

Police said the suspect was involved in a short vehicle pursuit. When officers briefly sight of the vehicle, the suspect pulled into the neighborhood on foot. According to KPIX 5 photographer Brian Yuen, the vehicle had Florida plates and the driver left behind several items, including a phone.

An officer searches a vehicle connected to the search for a murder suspect in a San Ramon neighborhood on August 17, 2021. (Brian Yuen / CBS)

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Reynaldo John Sanchez, who is wanted in a murder case out of Florida. Authorities said Sanchez was last seen wearing a red shirt.

Reynaldo John Sanchez. (San Ramon Police Department)

No additional details about the homicide case were immediately available.

The shelter-in-place prompted nearby Gayle Ranch Middle School to delay dismissal of students.

Around 5:45 p.m. police said they were no longer requesting residents to stay within their homes. Officers said they would remain in the area to continue their search for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the case or who may know the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the San Ramon Police Department’s communication center at 925-973-2779.

