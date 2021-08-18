Hall County Schools show slight increase in enrollment

World Language Academy music teacher Sylvia Langford helps direct students as they arrive Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, for the first day of the school year. - photo by Scott Rogers

Early student counts show that enrollment in Hall County schools ticked up slightly compared to last year.

As of Friday, Aug. 13, 26,939 students were enrolled in Hall County schools, up 258 students from 26,681 enrolled in 2020.

“Numbers this year are very similar to what we have seen in the past,” said Hall County Schools District spokesman Stan Lewis in an email. “From the first day of school, running up through Labor Day, we tend to see an increase in enrollment, generally in the area of 800 to 1000 students.”

The numbers were similar to pre-pandemic levels. In October, 2019, 27,814 students were enrolled in Hall County Schools. In October, enrollment counts will be submitted and used to determine state funding.

“Because our numbers look similar to the past several years, we do not anticipate any significant decrease in funding from the state,” Lewis said.

Hall County Schools bucked the statewide and nationwide trend of declining enrollment.

Enrollment in public schools in Georgia has declined by 2.2% as of early July, according to an analysis by Education Week.

Amid the pandemic, Lewis said the District has worked hard to keep parents and students informed about any schools that may have a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

"These are possible reasons for the steady numbers," Lewis said.

Nationally, there has been a decline in enrollment of kindergartners.

But in Hall County, Dr. Aaron Turpin, assistant superintendent of technology for Hall County Schools, said the district has added about 250 kindergartners this year.

“I think it speaks to the fact that overall our stakeholders trust the district and the work we are doing with students,” Lewis said.