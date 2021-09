Infrastructure consulting firm Aecom said Thursday its board has approved an increase in its share buyback authorization to $1 billion. The Los Angeles-based company said it has repurchased almost $1 billion of stock since last September. It has reduced outstanding shares by 12% in the period. Shares were not active premarket, but have gained 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO