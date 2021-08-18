NCAA ratchets up pressure on Florida to allow trans athletes to compete in women’s sports
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The NCAA is ratcheting up the pressure on universities scheduled to hold championship games, requiring them to reaffirm their commitment to nondiscrimination, including against trans athletes. Trans activists say it’s further evidence the state will lose money due to its ban on trans athletes in women’s sports, but Republican lawmakers aren’t deterred.www.wjhg.com
