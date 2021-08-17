Cancel
Driver Extricated After 5-Vehicle Crash On I-35W In Bloomington

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver had to be extricated after a five-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35W in Bloomington.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 1:42 p.m. on the northbound side of the interstate at 82nd Street.

(credit: MnDOT)

The Bloomington Fire Department says it helped rescue one driver trapped in their vehicle. All five drivers involved were taken to area hospitals, but none suffered serious injuries. The crash is under investigation.

