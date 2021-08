When HCC Ybor Gallery Director Carolyn Kossar retired and the pandemic hit, Hillsborough Community College kept its Ybor City gallery dark. "The school was closed anyway, and as it rolled into fall [2020], they weren't sure what they wanted to do," HCC Galleries Director Amanda Poss told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay. "As it got closer to spring [2020], they approached me with the idea of having a cohesive gallery team for both campuses." Now, Poss, Emiliano Settecasi and Michael Murphy oversee both spaces.