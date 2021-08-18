NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Announces 2M Share Public Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. China Finance Online Co. Limited ("China Finance Online", or the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (NASDAQ GS: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese individual investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an accredited investor for a private placement of the Company's ordinary shares. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will issue 5,743,000 ordinary shares (exchangeable to 114,860 ADSs) for an aggregate purchase price of $773,700. The purchase price represents approximately a 20% discount to the closing trading price of the Company's ADS ($8.42 per ADS) on Nasdaq on August 6, 2021. Each ADS represents 50 ordinary shares of the Company.
