Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Announces 2M Share Public Offering

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) ("NREF" or the "Company") announced today it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock. The Company...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nref#Sec#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Nref#The Company#L P#Op#Keefe Bruyette Woods#Stifel Company#Sec#Www Sec Gov#Capital Markets#Robert W Baird#Syndicate Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Waxahachie, TXStreetInsider.com

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $110.0 Million Initial Public Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Waxahachie, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2021) - Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: MEOAU) (the "Company"), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware company and led by Chairman and CEO Shawn D. Rochester, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "MEOAU" beginning August 26, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "MEOA" and "MEOAW," respectively.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

PHX Minerals (PHX) Announces 3M Share At-The-Market Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and entered into an At-The-Market Equity Offering Sales Agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, as sales agent and/or principal ("Stifel"), pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time to or through Stifel, up to 3,000,000 shares (the "Shares") of its common stock through an "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Program").
StocksStreetInsider.com

Prudential Financial (PRU) PT Raised to $108 at BofA Securities on Sale of Full Service Retirement Biz

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BofA Securities analyst Joshua Shanker raised the price target on Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) to $108.00 (from $104.00) after the company announced that it would sell its full-service retirement business to Empower, which essentially would transfer $342B of AUM (assets under management) to its new owner. Prudential will continue to management pension risk transfers, structured settlements and stable value wrap offerings, but it isn't precisely clear which expenses will transfer to Empower, which will stay with Prudential and which will be "stranded expenses" to be restructured over time.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Mister Car Wash, Inc (MCW) Prices 12M Share Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders at $19.57/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mister Car Wash, Inc. ("Company" NYSE: MCW) today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock by investment funds affiliated with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., several members of the Company's management team and several other pre-IPO investors of the Company (collectively, the "Selling Stockholders") at a public offering price of $19.57 per share. The offering consists entirely of shares of common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholders. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of common stock by the Selling Stockholders. The offering is expected to close on or about August 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholders also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,800,000 additional shares of common stock.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Performant Financial (PFMT) Prices 10.5M Share Offering at $3.80/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT) (the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled audit, recovery, and related analytics services in the United States with a focus in the healthcare payment integrity services industry, today announced the pricing of an underwritten registered public offering of up to 10,525,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $3.80 per share.
Real EstateBenzinga

Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Offerings Available This Week

Crowdfunding has opened up real estate investing to passive investors who don’t want to invest the time and energy needed to manage an investment property or put up a large amount of capital to buy their own property. We’ve looked through the real estate crowdfunding offerings available this week to...
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth (EQC) After Review of Starwood's (STWD) Offer

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR, "Monmouth" or "the Company") announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has reaffirmed its unanimous support for the Company's pending merger with Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC, "EQC"). The Board,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Microstrategy, Inc. (MSTR) purchased approximately 3,907 bitcoins from July 1 through August 23

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On August 24, 2021, MicroStrategy Incorporated (the "Company") announced that during the third quarter of the Company's fiscal year to date (the period between July 1, 2021 and August 23, 2021), the Company purchased approximately 3,907 bitcoins for approximately $177.0 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $45,294 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. As of August 23, 2021, the Company holds approximately 108,992 bitcoins that were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of $2.918 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $26,769 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Verra Mobility (VRRM) Announces 8M Share Secondary Offering; Plan to Buyback up to $100M Worth of Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) announces today that its principal shareholder, an affiliate of Platinum Equity, LLC (the "Selling Stockholder"), has commenced a secondary offering of 8,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock (the "Offering"). The Selling Stockholder will also grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock. The Company is not offering any shares of its Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares offered by the Selling Stockholder.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

OLB Group (OLB) Announces 1.42M Share Direct Offering at $4.30/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) (the "Company"), a provider of cloud-based omni-commerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-sized merchants, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for the sale of an aggregate of 1,418,605 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $4.30 per share in a registered direct offering (the "Offering"). The gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately $6.1 million, before deducting placement agent's fees and Offering expenses payable by the Company. The Offering is expected to close on or about August 23, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

Starwood Increases Offer to Acquire Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) to $19.2/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ("Starwood"), an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, a leading global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy investments, today submitted an enhanced all-cash, fully financed, fully actionable proposal to acquire Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) ("Monmouth") for $19.93 per Monmouth share reduced by the termination fee owed to Equity Commonwealth ("EQC") of $72 million or $0.73 per share. Starwood's enhanced proposal would provide net consideration of $19.20 per share to Monmouth shareholders after payment of the EQC termination fee, which was increased by $10 million by the Monmouth Board on August 16, 2021. Starwood's proposal offers Monmouth shareholders a premium to EQC's revised offer with 100% cash-certain value (versus EQC's offer, where approximately 35% of the aggregate consideration would be paid out in cash1), and does not subject Monmouth shareholders to the uncertain and unsubstantiated future value creation from the EQC transaction, which is already worth less to shareholders given the decline in EQC shares since its revised proposal was announced.
Dallas, TXbizjournals

Finalists for Best Real Estate Deals of 2020 announced

Today the Dallas Business Journal announces its finalist for its Best Real Estate Deals awards across sixteen categories. Winners will be revealed live at the Best Real Estate Deals Awards event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Fairmont Dallas.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Diana Shipping (DSX) Announces Final Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced the final results of its tender offer to purchase up to 3,333,333 shares of its common stock, par value of US$0.01 per share (the "common stock"), at a price of US$4.50 per share, net to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on August 16, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ping Identity (PING) Announces 6M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock by investment funds affiliated with Vista Equity Partners. Such selling stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Ping Identity's common stock. Ping Identity will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholders but will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than underwriting discounts and commissions.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

China Finance Online (JRJC) Announces Private Placement of Ordinary Shares and Warrants

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. China Finance Online Co. Limited ("China Finance Online", or the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (NASDAQ GS: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese individual investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an accredited investor for a private placement of the Company's ordinary shares. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will issue 5,743,000 ordinary shares (exchangeable to 114,860 ADSs) for an aggregate purchase price of $773,700. The purchase price represents approximately a 20% discount to the closing trading price of the Company's ADS ($8.42 per ADS) on Nasdaq on August 6, 2021. Each ADS represents 50 ordinary shares of the Company.
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

KKR & Co. (KKR) Sells Industrial Real Estate Portfolio to Oxford Properties for $2.2B

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KKR (NYSE: KKR), a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has agreed to sell a 14.5 million square foot infill and light industrial portfolio to Oxford Properties ('Oxford'), a leading global real estate investor, asset manager and business builder, for approximately $2.2 billion. The portfolio consists of 149 high-quality distribution buildings strategically located across 12 major industrial U.S. markets, including the Inland Empire, Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix, Chicago, Houston, Tampa, Orlando, San Diego and the Baltimore Washington corridor. The transaction is anticipated to close in the coming months.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX) Announces 4:1 Forward Share Split to Return to Pre-Nasdaq Listing Share Structure

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), a national, technology powered real estate brokerage in the United States, announced it will forward split all of its issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of four (4) post-split Common Shares for each one (1) pre-split Common Share (the "Share Split").
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Southwestern Energy (SWN) Announces Public Offering of $1B of Senior Notes

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Southwestern Energy Company ("Southwestern Energy") (NYSE: SWN) today announced that it is commencing, subject to market conditions, a registered underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030 (the "Notes"). Southwestern...

Comments / 0

Community Policy