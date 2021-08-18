Yellow Weather Alert for severe storms through Wednesday and a Flash Flood Watch for much of the DMV. Here's the timing

We will continue our Yellow Weather Alert through Wednesday for more showers and storms with heavy downpours.

The best chance of showers and storms will be early tonight and then again late tonight.

Quick Forecast:

Overnight: Muggy with some showers and storms, more west. Low: 75.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with p.m. showers and storms, some heavy and severe. High: 87.

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny and hot, some p.m. showers and storms. High: 87.



Forecast Discussion:

Our Yellow Weather Alert continues through Wednesday. Some moisture from Tropical Storm Fred will bring heavy downpours, mainly to the west of D.C. overnight into Wednesday morning. The highest risk of flooding and severe weather continues to be along and west of I 81 Wednesday morning. Some of these storms could hold together and reach the metro area Wednesday afternoon and evening. This line may bring brief but heavy rain leading to some flash flooding in the immediate Metro Area. Additionally, storms may become severe, with a wind damage and isolated tornado threat.



Critical timing for severe weather on Wednesday will be from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the D.C. Metro but 1 a.m. until noon for those along and west of I 81.

Detailed Forecast:

Overnight: Muggy with some showers and storms, more west. Lows: 70 - 75. SE - 10.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with p.m. showers and storms, some heavy and possibly severe. Highs: 84 - 88. Winds: SSE 10 - 15.

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny and hot, some p.m. showers and storms. Highs: 86 - 90. Winds: WNW - 10.

Extended Forecast:

Plan on warm to hot and humid weather through the weekend. Some p.m. showers and storms are possible each day.

Friday: Partly sunny and warm, with some p.m. showers and storms. Highs: 84 - 88.

Saturday: Hot with more p.m. showers and storms. Highs: 84 - 89.

Sunday: Hot, with some p.m. showers and storms. Highs: 84 - 89.

