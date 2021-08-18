Middletown fireworks festival canceled due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The annual fireworks festival that was scheduled for Sept. 4, 2021, has been canceled due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Middletown and the state, organizers said Tuesday.

Middletown Mayor Benjamin Florsheim said in a statement that as much as he would have loved to host the fireworks this year, "the safety of the community is my highest priority."

"I understand these are extremely challenging times for many, and we were looking forward to ways to celebrate as a community," his statement continued. "I do not take this decision lightly. I hope we are all able to do what we can to mitigate the spread of the virus so that we can look forward to brighter days ahead. I hope everyone continues to enjoy a safe summer.”

Middlesex County as a whole has been listed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as an area of "high" transmission for the COVID-19 virus. The CDC recommends any area with a "substantial" level or higher to wear masks indoors.

The CDC classifies a "high risk" area as 100 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

The festival is normally scheduled around the Fourth of July holiday but was delayed this year due to COVID-19.

Connecticut reported on Tuesday an increase in hospitalizations and its highest positivity rate in months.

The state said it administered 16,485 tests and 700 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 4.25%. The last time the positivity rate was over 4% was on April 14.

Hospitalizations have increased by 36 patients since the weekend. There are now 321 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Connecticut. In Middlesex County, there are 15 patients being treated for the virus.

Several other events in Connecticut have been canceled like the Dustin Lynch concert at Mohegan Sun and Brad Paisley's appearance at the Big E.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER , FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM