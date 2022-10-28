The Best Disney+ Original Shows To Watch

From the moment Disney+ launched back in 2019, it created a world of entertainment for fans of Disney content, Marvel, Star Wars and everything under the sun for viewers to enjoy. From the star-studded hit that is The Mandalorian, to successes like WandaVision, there are so many amazing Disney+ TV shows.

While there are still plenty more to come out, including Ashoka, and several upcoming Marvel TV shows , there are some awesome series that are on the platform right now that you can binge if you’re ever feeling inclined. Here are the best Disney+ shows so far that you can stream right now.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Mandalorian

In this show, five years after the fall of the Empire, a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter ends up picking up a bounty that is a green, big-eared, child-like being. From this moment, he takes it under his care with plans to somehow return it to where it came from, and this inspires a whole whirlwind of adventures.

I mean, do I even need to try and convince you to watch this show? It’s one of the most popular on the platform, has a great storyline, and you get to see baby Yoda. What’s not to love? With The Mandalorian Season 3 coming out in 2023 at some point, now is the perfect time to catch up on the chapters of this incredible space saga.

And if you want more Star Wars content, be sure to check out The Book of Boba Fett , a spinoff of The Mandalorian featuring the famous character, Boba Fett. There’s also Star Wars: The Bad Batch , an animated series , or Andor, a prequel series. There’s even a miniseries about Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Stream The Mandalorian on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

In this comedy drama, we follow a group of students who are attending the same school that High School Musical was shot in. And now, we get to watch them as they put on the school’s very first production of High School Musical as their own winter musical.

Okay, I know that the title of the series can make it seem a little off-putting, but I can promise you that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is actually pretty good . The cast all work very well off of each other and create some funny and heartfelt moments. Plus, the original songs are full of love, spunk, and several catchy beats that will have you tapping your foot. There’s a Season 4 coming , so now is the time to watch the first three.

Stream High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Mysterious Benedict Society

If you’re looking for a fun family-friendly show, check out The Mysterious Benedict Society. This television show stars Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal and tells the story of a strange man who gathers four children in order to infiltrate an evil institution – which also happens to be run by his evil twin brother.

This series is so much fun to watch and enjoyable for the whole family, featuring an exciting mystery and plenty of action behind it. What I like the most about it is Tony Hale, because he really does such a great job of performing two dual roles. You can never get over how good an actor usually does when they have to play two different characters.

Stream The Mysterious Benedict Society on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Behind The Attraction

As a fan of theme parks, especially the Disney Parks, I always wondered what went into the creation of a famous ride. Well, that’s what Behind the Attraction aims to do. Through each episode, Disney Imagineers take you on a journey of the process of how a famous Disney theme park attraction was created, from Jungle Cruise to The Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror.

There are some amazing docuseries out there, but Behind the Attraction has won my heart ever since its premiere in 2021 . It’s almost like learning about your childhood in a special kind of way, because as someone who has such great memories on some of these rides, it’s really cool to find out how they were made. This is certainly a great option if you want to learn something but also want to be entertained.

Stream Behind the Attraction on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Monsters At Work

In Monsters at Work, taking place directly after the events of Monsters Inc., Mike and Sully are promoted to running Monsters Inc. now that it runs on laugh power, and a new addition to the crew, Tylor, has to somehow work his way up the corporate ladder when all his life, he’s been making sure he’d be the perfect scarer.

As someone who grew up constantly watching Monsters Inc. with my father, I love this series. The Monsters at Work cast is voiced by some awesome actors and actresses, and even Billy Crystal and John Goodman are reprising their roles as Mike and Sully. If Pixar films are your favorite thing to watch in the world, you have to give this wonderful cartoon a try.

Stream Monsters at Work on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Big Shot

Starring John Stamos, this sports dramedy is everything. Big Shot tells the story of a basketball coach who has a little bit of an anger problem, and due to this, is fired from the University of Wisconsin. Now, looking for new work, he ends up coaching a girl’s basketball team in California – but this time, at the high school level.

I mean, it’s John Stamos, and you know whenever he’s in something he is bound to not only bring the charm that we’re so used to but the comedy as well. And as you would predict, Stamos is great in the lead role in Big Shot and I genuinely have loved both seasons of the show. I hope it receives a Season 3.

Stream Big Shot on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

If you’re looking for a great spinoff show from a classic sports comedy film, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is the show for you. Featuring a young boy who didn’t make the cut for his local junior hockey team, he decides to form his own team of underdog players, coached by his mother, as well as the former Mighty Ducks coach, Gordon Bombay, in an assistant coaching position.

As someone who grew up watching The Mighty Ducks, I love this series with my whole heart. It’s a sweet continuation of a classic movie, and not only does it build on characters from the original, but also creates a new underdog story that kids of this generation will enjoy just as much. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers cast is filled with talent, and makes me want to keep watching after every episode - and I’m not even a fan of hockey.

Stream The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Marvel Original TV Shows

While normally I would give these all their separate sections, because there’s so many - and only going to be more - it’s better to group them together:

With eight shows (and counting) , Disney+ has been pushing out Marvel shows like no one’s business. From the strange world of WandaVision to watching a lawyer turn into a giant She-Hulk in She-Hulk, or learning about new characters with split personalities in Moon Knight, you can watch your favorite Marvel heroes in their own stories, telling tales that will not only spill over into the movies but into other MCU television shows as well.

What’s even better is that the former Netflix Marvel shows, like Daredevil, Jessica Jones and more, have moved over to the platform , have joined up with the rest of the Marvel family, so now you can check those out on Disney+ too. And with Daredevil: Born Again coming in 2024 , now is the perfect time to catch up on his story – or maybe even see him in She-Hulk.

I could go on and on about these TV series as a Marvel fan, but if you’re into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you have to watch these shows.

Not only will it help you understand what the heck is going to happen in the upcoming Marvel films , but it also provides you with a great story with some amazing acting too. WandaVision even scored several Emmy nominations for how fantastic it was. They are all truly one of a kind.

Stream the Marvel shows on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Tales Of The Jedi

While I mentioned a bunch of other Star Wars related shows under The Mandalorian tab, I felt this show needed to have its own section. Tales of the Jedi is an anthology series that follows different stories of Jedi's from the prequels, with a heavy focus on Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano.

The reason I put this as its own section is that for any Star Wars fan, this show is a must. While it doesn’t add anything necessarily to the Skywalker saga, the backstory of these characters are rich and flavorful and something that I love watching as an enthusiast of the world of Star Wars. It adds so much to the world. I can’t recommend it enough.

Stream Tales of the Jedi on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Light & Magic

I have to give a shout out to this amazing show, Light & Magic. This docuseries is actually about the history of the company, Industrial Light & Magic, the visual effects company with credits that include movies such as the Star Wars films, Terminator 2, E.T. and so many more, and the creative mind behind it all – George Lucas.

For movie enthusiasts, this docuseries is the one to watch. It’s so fascinating to learn about what happened behind the scenes of some of the effects in these movies and how they all came to be, and hands down, I would recommend this show to anyone who just wants to learn more about visual effects. Truly outstanding.

Stream Light & Magic on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Diary of a Future President

Last but not least, we need to talk about this great series. In this family-friendly show, Diary of a Future President follows a young Cuban-American girl on her journey to become the future president of the United States.

What I love about this series is that it’s so wholesome. It’s not filled with action or intense thrills or anything of the sort, but just a simple story with a young girl trying to work her way up in her life to somehow becoming president. Jane the Virgin cast member Gina Rodriguez executive produces this great series and even has a role in it, but I won’t reveal what. If you want something the whole family can watch, this is your show.

Stream Diary of a Future President on Disney+.

With all these entertaining shows, it might be hard to pick just one, but hopefully now you have an idea of some of the best. And, who knows what might happen in the next year or so? Hopefully we can get some new series to add directly onto this list.