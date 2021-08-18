Cancel
Glynn County, GA

Glynn County Schools to require masks for all students, staff

First Coast News
Glynn County Schools will require masks for all students and adults inside buildings beginning Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the district announced COVID-19 cases in its schools have risen to above one percent of the system's population. As a result, the district will move to its 'Yellow Level' of operations.

In addition to requiring students to wear masks, the district will not allow nonessential visitors to schools. Instead, it will use virtual meetings and communicate with families using OneCall voice, text and email messaging, as well as school webpages, teacher webpages and social media.

Any indoor capacity will be limited and people must by tickets before the event takes place.

The Yellow Level operations will continue until at least Aug. 27.

The district urges parents to keep their children home if the children have an illness, waiting on a COVID-19 test result or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

In an effort to remain responsive to COVID-19 conditions, starting tomorrow (August 18th), Glynn County Schools will...

Posted by Glynn County Public Schools on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

