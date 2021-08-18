AccuWeather: Tropical feeling lingers the rest of the week

Meteorologist Adam Joseph says some of us are under a Flash Flood Watch Wednesday night as the remnants of Fred pass through.

WEDNESDAY: The center of Fred's remnants will track well to our west coming up through West Virginia, then passing over Pittsburgh before heading northward toward western Ma., southern VT, NH.

This will spare us the heaviest rain and make most of a dry day. However, as we get into the evening and overnight hours, the southeastward extent of moisture will brush through areas from Philadelphia on northwest. This is why Lancaster, Berks, Lehigh, Carbon and Monroe Counties are under a flash flood watch late Wednesday into early Thursday.

The areas most likely to see flooding are across central Pa.

For areas southeast of Philadelphia this doesn't look like much. Just an isolated downpour and rainfall totals between 1/4" to 3/4".

As you head northwest from the city, a general 3/4" to 1 1/2" is possible, and then far northern Lehigh into the Poconos over 1.5" is possible.

One other concern is for isolated severe weather Wednesday night since we will be on the eastern side of the remnants and severe parameters do ramp up some. High Wednesday is 85.

THURSDAY: The dew points remain high and clouds will give way to some sunshine. It is a far drier and brighter day. High 86.

FRIDAY: Remaining humid with clouds and sun, high 86.

SATURDAY: That tropical feeling goes no where to start the weekend with sun and clouds. Afternoon scattered storms will develop. High 87.

SUNDAY: Times of clouds and sun with a reduced risk of storms. High 88.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and humid, high 88.