Combat Sports

Hard Work Paying Off for PFL’s Chris Wade

Sherdog
 8 days ago

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Professional Fighters League’s Chris Wade talks with Tudor Leonte ahead of his clash against Bubba Jenkins Aug....

Bubba Jenkins
Combat Sports
Smart TV
Sports
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

Video: Kayla Harrison looks puny staring down PFL opponent Genah Fabian

PFL Main Card (ESPN2, ESPN+):. 155 lbs.: Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian – women’s lightweight semifinal. 265 lbs.: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Jamelle Jones – heavyweight semifinal. 155 lbs.: Larissa Pacheco vs. Taylor Guardado – women’s lightweight semifinal. 265 lbs.: Denis Goltsov vs. Ante Delija – heavyweight semifinal. PFL “Prelims” Card...
UFCSherdog

By The Numbers: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Never has the Ultimate Fighting Championship spotlight burned brighter for Giga Chikadze. The surging Kings MMA standout will put his career-best eight-fight...
UFCSherdog

UFC on ESPN 29 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Watch the UFC on ESPN 29 post-fight press conference here:
UFCSherdog

How to Watch UFC on ESPN 29

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Top-shelf middleweights with their fingers on the pulse of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s 185-pound weight class will...
UFCSherdog

Matches to Make After UFC on ESPN 29

Jared Cannonier may not have aced his latest exam, but his B-plus effort was enough to get past Kelvin Gastelum inside the Octagon. “The Killa Gorilla” kept his place in line in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s middleweight division, as he laid claim to a unanimous decision over Gastelum in the UFC on ESPN 29 headliner on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. All three cageside judges struck 48-47 scorecards for Cannonier, who bounced back from his Oct. 24 defeat to former champion Robert Whittaker.
UFCSherdog

Prime Picks: UFC on ESPN 29 ‘Cannonier vs. Gastelum’

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. After an important bye week, the Ultimate Fighting Championship comes back on Saturday with its best foot forward: an ESPN offering headlined by two middleweight contenders attempting to rebound from losses to former champion Robert Whittaker. Barring any late-notice cancellations, this 12-fight show at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas may end up being the most closely matched event of the year, with nary a betting favorite above -190 at the moment. UFC on ESPN 29 might be light on star power, but it still provides some decent action if you know where to look, whether in the main event, the head-scratching co-headliner, a heavyweight slobberknocker or a middleweight style clash.
UFCSherdog

Fight Facts: UFC on ESPN 29

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Fight Facts is a breakdown of all of the interesting information and Octagon oddities on every card, with some puns, references and portmanteaus to keep things fun. These deep stat dives delve into the numbers, providing historical context and telling the stories behind those numbers.
UFCSherdog

Rivalries: Alexandre Pantoja

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Alexandre Pantoja manages to keep something of a low profile in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s flyweight division....
UFCSherdog

UFC on ESPN 29 Weigh-in Results: Gastelum Makes Weight on Second Attempt

Kelvin Gastelum had trouble making weight for his UFC on ESPN 29 main event against Jared Cannonier. After a rare week off, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to ESPN airwaves. Twenty-two fighters made weight for the event without any issue, while Saidyokub Kakhramonov came in 2.5 pounds heavy for his bantamweight bout against Trevin Jones. Most notably, Gastelum struggled to make weight, initially coming in a quarter of a pound heavy. However, after 20 minutes had passed, Gastelum hit the 186-pound mark.
Combat SportsSherdog

Renan Ferreira Focused on Future, Not Past in PFL Tournament

Massive heavyweight Renan "Problema" Ferreira is confident that he is going to be a problem for any opponent going forward. After three appearances in the Professional Fighters League heavyweight season, the most recent a 31-second knockout of Stuart Austin on Thursday, Brazil’s Ferreira is positive about his future with the organization. While an outing against Carl Seumanutafa went his way by one-sided decision, a match with countryman Fabricio Werdum was embroiled in controversy.
Combat Sportsmmasucka.com

MMASucka’s PFL 8 2021 Staff Picks

For the third time this year, MMASucka staff picks have a triple-header weekend in store. An eventful week of fights it will be with PFL 8 2021 kicking things off tonight, August 19 from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The main card will begin at 9:00pm ET (6:00pm PT) live on both ESPN and ESPN+. This Professional Fighters League marks the continuation of the organization’s one-million dollar tournament, with four exciting semifinal pairings in two separate weight classes.

