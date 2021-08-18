Hard Work Paying Off for PFL’s Chris Wade

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. After an important bye week, the Ultimate Fighting Championship comes back on Saturday with its best foot forward: an ESPN offering headlined by two middleweight contenders attempting to rebound from losses to former champion Robert Whittaker. Barring any late-notice cancellations, this 12-fight show at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas may end up being the most closely matched event of the year, with nary a betting favorite above -190 at the moment. UFC on ESPN 29 might be light on star power, but it still provides some decent action if you know where to look, whether in the main event, the head-scratching co-headliner, a heavyweight slobberknocker or a middleweight style clash.