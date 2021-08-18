Federal Government Begins Investigation of Tesla Autopilot Systems
In theory, driver-assistance systems are supposed to make the roads a safer place and minimize the potential for driver error to cause harm. In practice, it isn’t that simple. A recent Car and Driver study made it alarmingly clear that driver-assist systems can be easily fooled and have a number of limitations. And now, one of the highest-profile driver-assist systems is the subject of a federal investigation.www.sfgate.com
