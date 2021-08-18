Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Federal Government Begins Investigation of Tesla Autopilot Systems

By Tobias Carroll
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn theory, driver-assistance systems are supposed to make the roads a safer place and minimize the potential for driver error to cause harm. In practice, it isn’t that simple. A recent Car and Driver study made it alarmingly clear that driver-assist systems can be easily fooled and have a number of limitations. And now, one of the highest-profile driver-assist systems is the subject of a federal investigation.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car And Driver#Tesla Autopilot Systems#Engadget#Nhtsa#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
CarsThe Day

US probing Autopilot problems on 765,000 Tesla vehicles

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles. The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. Of the crashes identified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the probe, 17 people were injured and one was killed. NHTSA says it has identified 11 crashes since 2018 in which Teslas on Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control have hit vehicles at scenes where first responders have used flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or cones warning of hazards. The investigation covers Tesla's entire current model lineup, the Models Y, X, S and 3 from the 2014 through 2021 model years.
Chinacybersecdn.com

Chinese Government Will Begin to Stockpile Zero-Days in September

The Associated Press published on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 that on September 1, 2021 a new law in China requires all Chinese citizens finding a Zero-Day Vulnerability to provide within 48 hours the details to the Chinese government. A Chinese citizen must NOT give or sell the information to third parties outside of China (apart from the product’s manufacturer).
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Vaccine Mandates Will Come Here Now, Say Experts

The Food and Drug Administration just granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine for people 16 and up, meaning it no longer has emergency use status in the United States. What does this mean for you? Well, beyond making it even clearer than the FDA thinks the vaccine is safe—and thus experts expect more people will get theirs—it also means certain organizations who have been waiting for full approval will now mandate you to get a vaccine. "For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn, I think that this move from the FDA….will actually help them to move forward with those kinds of plans," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN's Brianna Keilar yesterday. Read on to see which kinds of places may be instituting mandates—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Economywhtc.com

GM recalling 73,000 Bolt EVs at cost of $1 billion, halts sales

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors Co said on Friday it will recall about 73,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at a cost of $1 billion to address fire risks and indefinitely halt sales over the battery issue. The massive recall comes as GM is aggressively moving to ramp up electric vehicle...
SciencePosted by
Reason.com

A New York Times Reporter Claims Americans Distrust the Government's COVID-19 Advice Because They Don't Understand How Science Works

Many Americans do not have much faith in the government's COVID-19 advice, which has changed repeatedly during the pandemic, often for questionable reasons. It has not helped that local, state, and federal public health officials have defended their positions with disingenuous arguments or misrepresented the scientific evidence. A survey conducted...
ksl.com

GM expands Chevy Bolt EV recall for fire risk, will take $1 billion hit

General Motors said on Friday it would take a hit of $1 billion to expand the recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to the risk of fires from the high-voltage battery pack (Rebecca Cook. Reuters) WASHINGTON (Reuters) — General Motors said on Friday it would take a hit of $1 billion to expand the recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to the risk of fires from the high-voltage battery pack — a blow for the largest U.S. automaker as it seeks to ramp up EV sales.
Detroit, MIPosted by
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

General Motors expands recall to cover all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall raises questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. President Joe Biden wants to convert 50% of the U.S. vehicle fleet from internal combustion to electricity by 2050 as part of a broader effort to fight climate change.
Posted by
UPI News

GM expands battery recall to all Chevrolet Bolts

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- General Motors has extended its recall of Chevrolet Bolts to include all years of the electric cars. The automaker announced the voluntary recall Friday, telling customers that steps were being taken to replace defective lithium ion battery modules that could spark a fire. The repairs are being done at no cost to car owners.
Carsthebalance.com

Self-Driving Cars and Insurance: What You Need To Know

Driverless vehicles are currently being developed and tested on American roads, and they’re making lots of headlines along the way about both their promise and their problems. Your current car may even have some of the same features that will help guide future self-driving cars. Proponents note that autonomous cars may lead to safer roadways by eliminating the most common cause of accidents: driver error.
Technologyinvesting.com

A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

FREMONT, Calif. (Reuters) - Self-driving startups like Cruise and Pony.ai have begun testing their driverless cars in some parts of California in the past year, with an additional feature: Human operators. While there is no driver behind the wheel, the passenger seat is occupied by a safety operator who "has...
Economyinvesting.com

LG Chem Shares Slide as GM Expands Electric Vehicles Recall

Investing.com – LG Chem Ltd . (KS:051915) shares slid nearly 10% after General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) said it would recall around 73,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles fitted with the South Korean company’s batteries. LG Chem shares slid 8.13% to KRW367,500 ($312.39) by 12:05 AM ET (4:05 AM GMT). GM expanded...
Traffic AccidentsIFLScience

Breaking: Tesla Is Being Investigated For Its “Autopilot” System

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an official investigation into Tesla's "self-driving" Autopilot system. Cars from the company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, have been involved in several accidents but the investigation is going to focus on 11 specific cases. Those were accidents where cars crashed into first responders' scenes.
CarsSpringfield Business Journal

US launches investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot

The U.S. government launched an investigation into Tesla’s driver-assistance system known as Autopilot. Officials with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say they have identified 11 crashes since 2018 when Teslas on Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control hit vehicles at scenes where flashing lights, flares and other devices were deployed by first responders.
Congress & Courtssenate.gov

Markey & Blumenthal Statement on NHTSA Investigation of Tesla’s Autopilot System

Washington (August 16, 2021) – U.S. Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), members of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, issued the following joint statement after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot system following a number of crashes at first responder sites:

Comments / 0

Community Policy