Former Sacred Heart University student scores professional video gaming contract

" A recent graduate is the first Sacred Heart University student to earn a professional video gaming contract. Andrew Santiago signed with Maryland Esports Training Academy in May. His contract lasts one year and gives him the ability to potentially make six figures. The game he’s playing is "League of Legends," in which a five-player team battles opponents across a map to eventually destroy their "Nexus" or home base. Some gamers are currently making millions and playing to sold-out arenas – similar to being an athlete. Santiago tells News 12 it’s a dream come true, saying in part, “I was stunned when I got asked to join one of these teams. I hope that I can continue to grow and improve myself so I can keep working." To follow the professional gamer on Twitch, his account name is game-fanatic-1. "

